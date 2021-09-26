CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision- Dover

Cover picture for the articleDover- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Sunday morning on Pearson’s Corner Road north of Halltown Road. On Sunday, September 26, 2021, at approximately 3:45 a.m., a 2003 Chevrolet Trail Balzer was traveling southbound on Pearson’s Corner Road north of Halltown Road (Rt 8). The Chevrolet was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to maintain its lane of travel. The Chevrolet left the roadway and then entered it again where it lost control and began to rotate in a counterclockwise direction. The Chevrolet left the roadway a second time still traveling in a southeasterly direction until its front passenger side struck a large tree. The impact caused the Chevrolet to roll over and travel out of control until coming to a stop after the front passenger side struck a second tree.

