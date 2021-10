Kendall Long initially came onto Bachelor in Paradise saying she was there to find someone and move on. After being there for a while she even started to form a connection with Ivan Hall. However, it became too hard to see Joe Amabile moving on without her. She realized she still had some work to do and left the beach. As TvShowsAce reported, Kendall Long said, “I decided to go literally last minute, and I don’t know exactly why, but I felt like something wasn’t done.” She stated she wanted closure and needed to go get it.

