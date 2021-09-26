Emotional Rory McIlroy breaks down in Ryder Cup interview: 'I'm disappointed I didn't contribute more'

An emotional Rory McIlroy lamented his Ryder Cup performance following his singles match victory against Xander Schauffele on Sunday. McIlroy earned his first Ryder Cup point for Team Europe on Sunday with his 3 and 2 victory over Schauffele, bringing the score to 11-6 in favor of Team USA. Prior to that, he lost each of his three previous matches during the 2021 competition: McIlroy lost 5 and 3 in foursomes with partner Ian Poulter on Friday, then 4 and 3 in four-ball with Shane Lowry later in the day. He and Poulter lost 4 and 3 on Saturday in four-ball.