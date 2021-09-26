Rams vs. Buccaneers score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, TV, streaming for battle of NFC unbeatens

That's it for the third quarter. Only 15 minutes left. The Rams have a clear advantage here, up two scores at home on a day they've had their way through the air, but never say never when it comes to Tom Brady, who's looked more in sync the last few series. With zero ground game working right now, however, and time of the essence, it's going to be a little tougher for Tampa Bay to move the chains as a one-dimensional target.