Boruto Unleashes Naruto's Baryon Mode in Stunning Fight: Watch

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations shared the first look at Naruto Uzumaki's next major form with the promo for the next episode! The Otsutsuki Awakening phase of the Kawaki saga has reached a climatic apex in the anime, and now Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto are all now poised to face off the powerful new threat of Isshiki Otsutsuki. After learning about the Karma power and why Isshiki is searching for Kawaki so badly, these three know what they need to do in order to put a stop to yet another Otsutsuki Clan member. They need to pull out all the stops.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO