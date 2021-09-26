Boruto Unleashes Naruto's Baryon Mode in Stunning Fight: Watch
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has unleashed Naruto Uzumaki's new Baryon Mode in a stunning fight scene with the newest episode of the anime! The anime has reached the climax of the Otsutsuki Awakening arc, and with it has reached the climactic final moments of its take on the Kawaki saga as a whole. Ever since Isshiki Otsutsuki was fully unleashed following Jigen's death at the hands of Kashin Koji, he's proven to be just as dangerous if even more so than the Otsutsuki threats Naruto and Sasuke have faced off against in the past.comicbook.com
