CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders vs. Dolphins score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, TV, streaming for key AFC Week 3 matchup

By Jordan Dajani
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's the right call, I think it's an incomplete pass. The Raiders don't have to rush anything here. We don't want another red-zone turnover like we saw in Week 1. This would be a goal-line stand for the ages if Vegas can hold. Going wild cat on first down was interesting.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Decision On QB Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly made a tough decision on quarterback Marcus Mariota. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are placing the veteran quarterback on the injured reserve list. Mariota suffered a quad injury during the Raiders’ opening weekend win over the Baltimore...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Latest On Dolphins, Texans’ Deshaun Watson

Stephen Ross reportedly wants to bring embattled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to South Beach. That’s no secret, and that’s a sticking point to the Dolphins’ owner. Ross is unhappy about the late-August leak, according to a source who spoke with PFT. Watson could be a game-changer for the Dolphins, but...
NFL
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Peyton Barber
Person
Drake
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reacts To Tua Not Being A Captain

Just over 24 hours ago, the Miami Dolphins announced their team captains for the 2021 season. While it was a great way to celebrate the leadership of a few players, fans noticed one specific absence. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not voted as a captain by his fellow players. Social...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama RB released by Las Vegas Raiders

BJ Emmons’ time with the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be done. The former Alabama running back was let go Monday in a series of roster moves by the Raiders. Emmons was cut from the team’s active roster last week. He was quickly re-signed to the team’s practice squad. The Monday roster move is Emmons’ release from the Las Vegas practice squad.
NFL
FanSided

Deshaun Watson to Miami Dolphins should cost someone their job

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will need to step in and make a decision on the future of his general manager especially if Deshaun Watson is traded for. There is a lot to like about the prospect of Watson in Miami. He would make the Dolphins an immediate playoff contender, so long as the offensive line keeps him alive. He is extremely accurate and the Dolphins would have on their roster, perhaps the 2nd best QB in the entire AFC.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Ai#American Football#Afc Week#Ol#Raiders
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders QB Derek Carr throws ultimate insult at Steelers and the Immaculate Reception

If the Pittsburgh Steelers needed any added motivation this week, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gave it to them. Well, to the fanbase at least. Carr spoke to the media on Wednesday and when asked what he knew of the historical rivalry between the Steelers and Raiders, Carr offered up a single line.
NFL
FanSided

Bills vs Dolphins NFL live stream reddit for Week 2

The Miami Dolphins will host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium for a Sunday afternoon AFC East showdown. Stakes are unusually high for this early AFC East matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins currently sit on top of the division after beating the New England Patriots in a tight 17-16 game last week. The Bills are in a disappointing third place position because of a sloppy 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their home opener. If the Dolphins can come out with a win, they’ll advance to a comfortable two game lead over Buffalo early in the season.
NFL
watchstadium.com

Dolphins vs. Raiders: Game Preview

The Raiders are off to a 2-0 start and host the Dolphins in Week 3 on Sunday. The Inside the League crew previews the matchup.
NFL
The Phinsider

Bills vs Dolphins 2021: Game time, TV schedule, online live stream

The Miami Dolphins return to South Florida today for their first 2021 game in Miami. After a Week 1 win at the New England Patriots, the Dolphins welcome another AFC East division rival, the Buffalo Bills, into Hard Rock Stadium this afternoon. The Dolphins will be looking to move to 2-0 on the year, while the Bills are looking to avoid an 0-2 start in a year they are considered a possible Super Bowl contender.
NFL
CBS Sports

Dolphins vs. Raiders odds, picks, line, how to watch, live stream: 2021 Week 3 NFL predictions from top model

Jacoby Brissett will be the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins when they play in Las Vegas on Sunday against the Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET. Miami's starter, Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out with a rib injury following last week's loss to Buffalo. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was banged up after last week's win, but leads the NFL in passing yards and will start on Sunday. In addition to its gaudy passing offense, the Raiders' defense has been been just outside the top ten units in football.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Tua Tagovailoa playing on Sunday? Injury update for Dolphins vs. Raiders Week 3 game

The Miami Dolphins are but a few players away from competing in the AFC East. However, the Dolphins certainly cannot compete without a competent QB, and the latest injury to Tua Tagovailoa has the 2021 season seemingly paused. Tagovailoa’s status will be the talk of the NFL as the Dolphins prepare for a battle with the 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.
NFL
newyorkupstate.com

Bills vs. Dolphins NFL Week 2: How to watch (TV channel, time, live stream information)

It’s an AFC East matchup as the Buffalo Bills face the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. The Bills will be looking to bounce back after a Week 1 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Dolphins face the Bills as the number one seed in the AFC East after beating the New England Patriots 17-16 in Week 1.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy