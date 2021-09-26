CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Batesville

 5 days ago

(BATESVILLE, AR) Batesville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Batesville sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Batesville / stlracing.com

Dotson tops Race For Hope 71 opening night qualifier

BATESVILLE, Ark. (Sept. 22) – Night one of Batesville Motor Speedway’s Race For Hope 71 belonged to Ethan Dotson. The IMCA Modified clipper from Bakersfield, Calif., started seventh and finished first on Wednesday, opening night of qualifying for Saturday’s $50,000 to win main event. “We were pretty good and hopefully... Read more

Batesville / youtube.com

Week 4: Dealing With Failure

This week we take a look at Peter. The disciple that spoke boldly for Jesus, yet had arguably the most epic fail in the Bible, when he denied that he knew Jesus while Jesus was on trial. Read more

Batesville / arkansasonline.com

Californian earns pole for Race for Hope

LOCUST GROVE -- Ethan Dotson of Bakersfield, Calif., topped a field of the nation's top IMCA modified drivers Wednesday night in the opening preliminary feature for the fifth annual Race For Hope 71 at Batesville Motor Speedway. With the prelim victory, Dotson will start on the pole for Saturday night's... Read more

Batesville / stlracing.com

DeVilbiss delivers in Thursday qualifying feature at Race For Hope 71

BATESVILLE, Ark. (Sept. 23) – Zane DeVilbiss drove from the outside of row three to the checkers in winning the night two qualifying feature for IMCA Modifieds at Batesville Motor Speedway’s Race For Hope 71. The New Mexico speedster bested hard charger Tripp Gaylord, a plus 12 on the night,... Read more

With Batesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

