Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Batesville
(BATESVILLE, AR) Batesville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
Dotson tops Race For Hope 71 opening night qualifier
BATESVILLE, Ark. (Sept. 22) – Night one of Batesville Motor Speedway’s Race For Hope 71 belonged to Ethan Dotson. The IMCA Modified clipper from Bakersfield, Calif., started seventh and finished first on Wednesday, opening night of qualifying for Saturday’s $50,000 to win main event. “We were pretty good and hopefully... Read more
Week 4: Dealing With Failure
This week we take a look at Peter. The disciple that spoke boldly for Jesus, yet had arguably the most epic fail in the Bible, when he denied that he knew Jesus while Jesus was on trial. Read more
Californian earns pole for Race for Hope
LOCUST GROVE -- Ethan Dotson of Bakersfield, Calif., topped a field of the nation's top IMCA modified drivers Wednesday night in the opening preliminary feature for the fifth annual Race For Hope 71 at Batesville Motor Speedway. With the prelim victory, Dotson will start on the pole for Saturday night's... Read more
DeVilbiss delivers in Thursday qualifying feature at Race For Hope 71
BATESVILLE, Ark. (Sept. 23) – Zane DeVilbiss drove from the outside of row three to the checkers in winning the night two qualifying feature for IMCA Modifieds at Batesville Motor Speedway’s Race For Hope 71. The New Mexico speedster bested hard charger Tripp Gaylord, a plus 12 on the night,... Read more
