CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Heat hanging on, but some possible showers on the way

By Brek Bolton
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure remains in place keeping temperatures about 10-15 degrees above normal. Northern and Central Utah will enjoy sunny skies on Sunday with some clouds in place across the South. Southern Utah could experience some isolated showers over the next couple of days. A cool front hits the state on Tuesday bringing temperatures down and a chance for scattered rain showers. That mid week storm will quickly move on.

www.fox13now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News

18 former NBA players arrested in fraud scheme seem to face a slam-dunk prosecution

Federal prosecutors have charged 18 former NBA players with conspiracy to defraud the league’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of nearly $4 million. Defendant Terrence Williams, the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft by the then-New Jersey Nets and one-time shooting guard for the Houston Rockets, is also charged with aggravated identity theft.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy