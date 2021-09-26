CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keene, NH

Keene sports lineup: What’s trending

Keene Times
Keene Times
 5 days ago

(KEENE, NH) Keene-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Keene sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Keene / sentinelsource.com

Senior Justine Coulborn plays strong in net for Keene girls soccer, but Windham pulls away

Senior Justine Coulborn plays strong in net for Keene girls soccer, but Windham pulls away

Senior Justine Coulborn stood strong in net for the Keene girls soccer team Thursday, keeping the Blackbirds within striking distance until the second half, but ultimately Keene fell to Windham, 5-0, at Scripture Field. It was clearly an off day for the team as a whole. Coulborn said it was... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Keene / sentinelsource.com

Senior Justine Coulborn plays strong in net for Keene girls soccer, but Windham pulls away

Senior Justine Coulborn plays strong in net for Keene girls soccer, but Windham pulls away

Senior Justine Coulborn stood strong in net for the Keene girls soccer team Thursday, keeping the Blackbirds within striking distance until the second half, but ultimately Keene fell to Windham, 5-0, at Scripture Field. It was clearly an off day for the team as a whole. Coulborn said it was... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Keene / sentinelsource.com

Seamus Howard clinches win for Keene football with last-minute interception against Windham

Seamus Howard clinches win for Keene football with last-minute interception against Windham

When Keene sophomore Seamus Howard intercepted Windham quarterback Billy DePietro, the crowd at Alumni Field erupted. Howard had just sealed a 21-14 win for the Keene football team over Windham Friday night in Keene. “My coach told me to bounce over, so that’s what I did,” Howard said. “I read... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Keene / sentinelsource.com

Sentinel Player of the Week: Monadnock senior Carson Shanks

Sentinel Player of the Week: Monadnock senior Carson Shanks

Senior Carson Shanks of the Monadnock football team was voted by readers as Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 11-17. Shanks was all over the field in last Friday’s win over ConVal. The senior quarterback threw for two touchdowns — both to sophomore Ben Dean — and also returned an interception for a touchdown on defense. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keene, NH
Keene, NH
Sports
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Keene Times

Keene Times

Keene, NH
87
Followers
529
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Keene Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy