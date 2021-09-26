Keene sports lineup: What’s trending

(KEENE, NH) Keene-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Keene sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Senior Justine Coulborn plays strong in net for Keene girls soccer, but Windham pulls away Senior Justine Coulborn stood strong in net for the Keene girls soccer team Thursday, keeping the Blackbirds within striking distance until the second half, but ultimately Keene fell to Windham, 5-0, at Scripture Field. It was clearly an off day for the team as a whole. Coulborn said it was... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Senior Justine Coulborn plays strong in net for Keene girls soccer, but Windham pulls away Senior Justine Coulborn stood strong in net for the Keene girls soccer team Thursday, keeping the Blackbirds within striking distance until the second half, but ultimately Keene fell to Windham, 5-0, at Scripture Field. It was clearly an off day for the team as a whole. Coulborn said it was... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Seamus Howard clinches win for Keene football with last-minute interception against Windham When Keene sophomore Seamus Howard intercepted Windham quarterback Billy DePietro, the crowd at Alumni Field erupted. Howard had just sealed a 21-14 win for the Keene football team over Windham Friday night in Keene. “My coach told me to bounce over, so that’s what I did,” Howard said. “I read... Read more

TOP VIEWED