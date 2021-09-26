CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownwood, TX

Your Brownwood lifestyle news

Brownwood Dispatch
 5 days ago

(BROWNWOOD, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Brownwood area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Brown County / brownwood.tx.us

News Flash

News Flash

In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 233 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 233 positives this week, 118 were PCR, and 115 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 20 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and sever symptom breakthrough cases. There are 21 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19. Six new deaths have been reported: Two males in their 50s, one female in her 60s, one male in his 60s, one female in her 70s from a nursing facility, and one male his 80s. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Brown County / youtube.com

Taylor Co. COVID-19 deaths still rising, active cases dropping

Taylor Co. COVID-19 deaths still rising, active cases dropping

Taylor Co. COVID-19 deaths still rising, active cases dropping Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Brown County / bigcountryhomepage.com

Brown Co. reports 6 deaths, 233 new COVID-19 cases over the past week

Brown Co. reports 6 deaths, 233 new COVID-19 cases over the past week

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting six deaths and 233 positive COVID-19 test results over the past week. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 20 cases met the breakthrough definition, including asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases, the health department says. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Brownwood / brownwoodtx.com

New playscape installed at Brownwood's Wiggins Park

New playscape installed at Brownwood's Wiggins Park

Upgrades to Brownwood city parks continues with the installation earlier this week of a new playscape at the 2.5-acre Wiggins Park, located at the corner of Victoria and Edward streets. The playscape will be ready for use next week after site work is complete. In June, Brownwood City Council members... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Lifestyle
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy