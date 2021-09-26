Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Marshfield

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Marshfield area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

WR Boys Varsity Soccer vs. Marshfield Recorded 9/23/21 7pm Washington Field Read more

LOCAL PICK

Wausau West vs Marshfield Football Highlights 9-24-21 Read more

TOP VIEWED

Wausau West continues their great season with win over Marshfield Local Sports Published 09/24/2021 10:46PM, Last Updated 09/24/2021 11:03PM. Marshfield - The Wausau West Warriors keep their conference dreams alive on Friday night. They defeated Marshfield 18-3. West will face their toughest test next week as they face SPASH. Next up for Wausau West: vs SPASH. Next up for Marshfield:... Read more

LATEST NEWS