Marshfield, WI

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Marshfield

 5 days ago

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Marshfield area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Marshfield

WR Boys Varsity Soccer vs. Marshfield

WR Boys Varsity Soccer vs. Marshfield

Recorded 9/23/21 7pm Washington Field

Wausau

Wausau West vs Marshfield Football Highlights 9-24-21

Wausau West vs Marshfield Football Highlights 9-24-21

Marshfield

Wausau West continues their great season with win over Marshfield

Wausau West continues their great season with win over Marshfield

Local Sports Published 09/24/2021 10:46PM, Last Updated 09/24/2021 11:03PM. Marshfield - The Wausau West Warriors keep their conference dreams alive on Friday night. They defeated Marshfield 18-3. West will face their toughest test next week as they face SPASH. Next up for Wausau West: vs SPASH. Next up for Marshfield:... Read more

Marshfield

SPASH Tennis Handles Marshfield

SPASH Tennis Handles Marshfield

No. 1 – Jessica Kleman, STEVENS POINT AREA SENIOR HIGH def. Sandra Costa , MARSHFIELD HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1 No. 2 – Annika Borgnes, STEVENS POINT AREA SENIOR HIGH def. Allison Kloos , MARSHFIELD HIGH, 6-2 , 6-1 No. 3 – Sonia Dissanayaka, MARSHFIELD HIGH def. Kylie Crow, STEVENS POINT... Read more

With Marshfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

