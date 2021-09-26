Trending sports headlines in Troy

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

(TROY, AL) Troy sports?

Troy receiver Luke Whittemore off to strong start, just like brother at Florida

While riding the bus to the stadium last Saturday afternoon, Troy receiver Luke Whittemore had a couple of football games occupying his mind. Though he was locked in on preparing for the Trojans’ road opponent – Southern Miss – he also had a vested interest in the Alabama at Florida game being played hundreds of miles away. Read more

ULM coach Rich Rodriguez praises Troy's Carlton Martial: 'They have the best linebacker'

The play of Troy University linebacker Carlton Martial definitely caught the attention of Louisiana-Monroe offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez this week ahead of the teams' facing each other Saturday. Rodriguez praised Martial on Thursday during his podcast "Hard Edge Football with Rich Rod." He was being interviewed by his daughter, Raquel... Read more

Troy Opens Sun Belt Play at ULM

TROY, Ala. – With one of the nation's top defenses in tow, Troy opens Sun Belt Conference play Saturday evening at ULM in the middle game of a three-game road trip for the Trojans. Kickoff from Malone Stadium is slated for 7 p.m., and ESPN+ will carry the broadcast of the game. Read more

Louisiana-Monroe football vs. Troy: scouting report, prediction for Sun Belt opener

Louisiana-Monroe has faced both ends of the spectrum so far this season. After playing an SEC school and an FCS opponent, ULM (1-1) will open Sun Belt Conference play against Troy (2-1) on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN+) at Malone Stadium. The Warhawks snapped a 12-game losing streak in a 12-7 win over Jackson State. Read more

