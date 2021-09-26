Trending sports headlines in Troy

(TROY, AL) Troy sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Troy sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Troy receiver Luke Whittemore off to strong start, just like brother at Florida While riding the bus to the stadium last Saturday afternoon, Troy receiver Luke Whittemore had a couple of football games occupying his mind. Though he was locked in on preparing for the Trojans’ road opponent – Southern Miss – he also had a vested interest in the Alabama at Florida game being played hundreds of miles away. Read more

TRENDING NOW

ULM coach Rich Rodriguez praises Troy's Carlton Martial: 'They have the best linebacker' The play of Troy University linebacker Carlton Martial definitely caught the attention of Louisiana-Monroe offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez this week ahead of the teams' facing each other Saturday. Rodriguez praised Martial on Thursday during his podcast "Hard Edge Football with Rich Rod." He was being interviewed by his daughter, Raquel... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Troy Opens Sun Belt Play at ULM TROY, Ala. – With one of the nation's top defenses in tow, Troy opens Sun Belt Conference play Saturday evening at ULM in the middle game of a three-game road trip for the Trojans. Kickoff from Malone Stadium is slated for 7 p.m., and ESPN+ will carry the broadcast of the game. Read more

LOCAL PICK