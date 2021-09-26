Trending local sports in Talladega
Spencer Boyd To Showcase New Brand at Talladega Superspeedway
Camping World Truck Series driver Spencer Boyd will showcase a new brand on the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet during the Round of Eight race at Talladega Superspeedway. He will partner with returning sponsor Concealment Express and promote Rounded, a new brand by the holster manufacturer. The company issued a... Read more
Sunday evening, September 12, 2021
Brother Dale Pollard brings us the evening lesson. Read more
Alabama NewsCenter — Could Football at Alabama’s Historic Talladega College Make a Comeback?
For generations, football Saturdays have been silent on the campus of Talladega College. No tailgating. No revelry. No pageantry. None of the excitement that permeates so many college campuses in the fall across Alabama where throngs of fans fill stadiums to cheer on their gridiron heroes. But there was a... Read more
Mark McCarter: Could anyone have predicted what Talladega race weekend would mean to our area?
When Bill France Sr. told Bill Ward, “Get me 1,000 acres near a freeway and I’ll come look,” the landscape of this corner of Alabama forever changed. The massive Talladega Superspeedway — clunkily named Alabama International Motor Speedway at birth — for a half-century has radiated economic and intangible ripples throughout the region. Read more
