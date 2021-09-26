CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports wrap: Abingdon

 5 days ago

(ABINGDON, VA) Abingdon-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Abingdon sports. For more stories from the Abingdon area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Abingdon / swvatoday.com

Abingdon's Phillips first at Fender's Farm

Abingdon's Phillips first at Fender's Farm

Abingdon senior Dylan Phillips took top honors at the Fender’s Farm Cross Country Carnival on Saturday morning in Jonesborough. Phillips, who finished the 3.1-mile course in 16:29.20, led the Falcons to a first-place team finish. Jack Bundy placed fourth, Todd Pillion II was sixth, and Gregory Poisson finished 15th for the Falcons. Sullivan East’s Jacob Witcher placed ninth for the Patriots. Read more

Abingdon / swvatoday.com

Patrick Henry and Abingdon score big in weekend football

Patrick Henry and Abingdon score big in weekend football

The Lee High Generals failed when it came to stopping Patrick Henry standout J-Kwon McFail. McFail scored five touchdowns in three different ways as the high-scoring Rebels rolled to a nondistrict win at Five Star Stadium. McFail had rushing touchdowns of 37, 44 and 72 yards, scooped up a fumble... Read more

Tennessee / wcyb.com

Abingdon to face Tennessee High on Toyota Friday Night Rivals

Abingdon to face Tennessee High on Toyota Friday Night Rivals

On Friday night, Abingdon will face off against Tennessee High on Toyota Friday Night Rivals. Both teams have dealt with tragedy so far this season. Abingdon assistant coach Robb Ratcliff passed away on August 30. Tennessee High is dealing with the loss of two members of their football family. Junior... Read more

Abingdon / swvatoday.com

