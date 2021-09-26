Sonora sports digest: Top stories today

(SONORA, CA) Sonora-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Road golf course makes Bullfrogs feel right at home SONORA – Perhaps the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team should look into making Teleli Golf Club in Sonora their new home course. In two matches on the Sonora links, the Bullfrogs are 2-0 and have had impressive scores in both outings. In a road win over Summerville earlier... Read more

Bullfrogs have fun in three-set victory over Argonaut After losing to the Sonora Wildcats in three sets Tuesday in Angels Camp, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs needed to have a win that didn’t come with a lot of stress. Well, that’s exactly what they got. The Bullfrogs got back into the win column and stayed tied with Calaveras for... Read more

High School Football: Sonora At Home And Summerville On The Road Sonora, CA — The Summerville and Sonora football teams are coming off big wins last week. The Bears defeated Big Valley Christian, 42-7, to collect the first win of the season, and Sonora beat Tracy West, 49-0. Tonight Sonora (2-3) will be at home to face Steller Prep (2-1). Summerville... Read more

