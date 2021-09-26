CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, CA

Sonora sports digest: Top stories today

 5 days ago

(SONORA, CA) Sonora-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Road golf course makes Bullfrogs feel right at home

SONORA – Perhaps the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team should look into making Teleli Golf Club in Sonora their new home course. In two matches on the Sonora links, the Bullfrogs are 2-0 and have had impressive scores in both outings. In a road win over Summerville earlier... Read more

Bullfrogs have fun in three-set victory over Argonaut

After losing to the Sonora Wildcats in three sets Tuesday in Angels Camp, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs needed to have a win that didn’t come with a lot of stress. Well, that’s exactly what they got. The Bullfrogs got back into the win column and stayed tied with Calaveras for... Read more

High School Football: Sonora At Home And Summerville On The Road

Sonora, CA — The Summerville and Sonora football teams are coming off big wins last week. The Bears defeated Big Valley Christian, 42-7, to collect the first win of the season, and Sonora beat Tracy West, 49-0. Tonight Sonora (2-3) will be at home to face Steller Prep (2-1). Summerville... Read more

Sonora’s Football Game Canceled

Sonora, CA – The Wildcats will not suit up and hit their home turf tonight to play Stellar Prep from Hayward. This afternoon Clarke Broadcasting got word from Sonora school athletic officials that the game had been canceled with no reason given by the opponent. The below text was sent out to students, parents and staff: Read more

With Sonora Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

