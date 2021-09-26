Trending sports headlines in Madisonville
Madisonville-NH, OHS fight to 2-2 tie
Owensboro High School and Madisonville-North Hopkins fought to a 2-2 tie in boys soccer Thursday night. North got on the board first in the 38th minute when JJ Brown got free for a big shot from just inside the box off a a pass from Eli Redpath. Redpath would later... Read more
North sweeps Central on 'Dig Pink' night
Madisonville North Hopkins hosted their annual “Dig Pink” volleyball match on Thursday in a straight set win over cross-county rival Hopkins County Central. “Dig Pink is always a great night for a great cause,” North head coach Cindy Fliehman said. “On the court, we’re continuing to grow with a good win for us.” Read more
North looking for bounce back at Calloway
After a tough homecoming loss, Madisonville North Hopkins will look to get back on track against a district opponent tonight as the Maroons make the trip to Murray to take on Calloway County. “We’ve taken a look at ourselves in the mirror this week and figured out how we could... Read more
PHOTOS – Madisonville Lady Maroons 5 Lyon County 1
Madisonville-North Hopkins dealt Lyon County’s girls their first loss in over a month, claiming a 5-1 decision Thursday in Eddyville. The Lady Lyons are now 11-2-2 while the Lady Maroons are 10-5-1. Your Sports Edge was at Lee S. Jones Park and has photos of Madisonville and Lyon County. Lady... Read more
