Madisonville, KY

Trending sports headlines in Madisonville

 5 days ago

(MADISONVILLE, KY) Madisonville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Madisonville sports. For more stories from the Madisonville area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Owensboro / the-messenger.com

Owensboro High School and Madisonville-North Hopkins fought to a 2-2 tie in boys soccer Thursday night. North got on the board first in the 38th minute when JJ Brown got free for a big shot from just inside the box off a a pass from Eli Redpath. Redpath would later... Read more

Madisonville / the-messenger.com

Madisonville North Hopkins hosted their annual “Dig Pink” volleyball match on Thursday in a straight set win over cross-county rival Hopkins County Central. “Dig Pink is always a great night for a great cause,” North head coach Cindy Fliehman said. “On the court, we’re continuing to grow with a good win for us.” Read more

Calloway County / the-messenger.com

After a tough homecoming loss, Madisonville North Hopkins will look to get back on track against a district opponent tonight as the Maroons make the trip to Murray to take on Calloway County. “We’ve taken a look at ourselves in the mirror this week and figured out how we could... Read more

Madisonville / yoursportsedge.com

Madisonville-North Hopkins dealt Lyon County’s girls their first loss in over a month, claiming a 5-1 decision Thursday in Eddyville. The Lady Lyons are now 11-2-2 while the Lady Maroons are 10-5-1. Your Sports Edge was at Lee S. Jones Park and has photos of Madisonville and Lyon County. Lady... Read more

ABOUT

With Madisonville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

