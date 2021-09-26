Trending sports headlines in Madisonville

(MADISONVILLE, KY) Madisonville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Madisonville sports. For more stories from the Madisonville area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Madisonville-NH, OHS fight to 2-2 tie Owensboro High School and Madisonville-North Hopkins fought to a 2-2 tie in boys soccer Thursday night. North got on the board first in the 38th minute when JJ Brown got free for a big shot from just inside the box off a a pass from Eli Redpath. Redpath would later... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

North sweeps Central on 'Dig Pink' night Madisonville North Hopkins hosted their annual “Dig Pink” volleyball match on Thursday in a straight set win over cross-county rival Hopkins County Central. “Dig Pink is always a great night for a great cause,” North head coach Cindy Fliehman said. “On the court, we’re continuing to grow with a good win for us.” Read more

LATEST NEWS

North looking for bounce back at Calloway After a tough homecoming loss, Madisonville North Hopkins will look to get back on track against a district opponent tonight as the Maroons make the trip to Murray to take on Calloway County. “We’ve taken a look at ourselves in the mirror this week and figured out how we could... Read more

TRENDING NOW