Jacksonville, IL

Trending local sports in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Bulletin
 5 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Jacksonville area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Jacksonville sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Jacksonville / foxillinois.com

Jacksonville, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The Illinois School for the Visually Impaired hosted the 47th Annual Al Eberhardt Track Meet. Schools from Indiana and Missouri traveled to Jacksonville, Ill. to compete in 12 different events. Al Eberhardt was a teacher at the Missouri School for the Blind. He started the nation's... Read more

Jacksonville / myjournalcourier.com

Jaxon Brogdon of Jacksonville enjoys a cool fall day Thursday as he prepares to ride his bicycle down a ramp at Community Park. Read more

Jacksonville / tjslideways.com

JACKSONVILLE, IL (September 24, 2021) — Paul Nienhiser won the winged 410 sprint car feature Friday at Jacksonville Speedway. Mitchell Davis, Luke Verardi, Chris Urish, and Dylan Postier rounded out the top five. Trevin Littleton won the 305 sprint car feature. Read more

Jacksonville / myjournalcourier.com

Playing its first game in two weeks, the Jacksonville football team pulled out all the stops in a 55-6 win at Springfield Southeast Friday night. “You lose the way we did to Chatham two weeks ago and have to sit there two weeks dealing with that … it was good to get back on the field and compete, and the kids had good energy most of the night after we got going, and did a fine job tonight,” Jacksonville coach Mark Grounds said. Read more

