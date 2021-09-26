Top Clinton sports news

(CLINTON, NC) Clinton sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Lady Eagles dropped by Clinton in SAC-7 road test CLINTON — East Bladen was defeated by Clinton 8-1 on Thursday in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference girls high school tennis. The Lady Eagles of 14th-year head coach Megan Kirby dropped two games behind the Lady Dark Horses with their second loss to the league leader. Clinton sets the pace in the SAC-7 at 5-0 and is 14-0 overall, while East Bladen is 4-2 in the league, 4-3 overall. Read more

East Bladen skid extended by league leader Clinton CLINTON — East Bladen lost for the eighth time in 10 outings Thursday, falling in straight sets to Clinton in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference volleyball. The Lady Eagles of second-year head coach Jordan Raynor were turned back 25-13, 25-19, 25-19. The Lady Dark Horses are the league leader at 6-0... Read more

Horses charge past Midway Two familiar foes, Midway and Clinton, went at it again on Wednesday evening for the first of two matchups on the soccer pitch. Powered by a s Read more

