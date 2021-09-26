Top Clinton sports news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Eagles dropped by Clinton in SAC-7 road test

CLINTON — East Bladen was defeated by Clinton 8-1 on Thursday in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference girls high school tennis. The Lady Eagles of 14th-year head coach Megan Kirby dropped two games behind the Lady Dark Horses with their second loss to the league leader. Clinton sets the pace in the SAC-7 at 5-0 and is 14-0 overall, while East Bladen is 4-2 in the league, 4-3 overall. Read more

Clinton / bladenjournal.com

East Bladen skid extended by league leader Clinton

CLINTON — East Bladen lost for the eighth time in 10 outings Thursday, falling in straight sets to Clinton in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference volleyball. The Lady Eagles of second-year head coach Jordan Raynor were turned back 25-13, 25-19, 25-19. The Lady Dark Horses are the league leader at 6-0... Read more

Clinton / clintonnc.com

Horses charge past Midway

Two familiar foes, Midway and Clinton, went at it again on Wednesday evening for the first of two matchups on the soccer pitch. Powered by a s Read more

Clinton / clintonnc.com

Lady Horses continue to surge

The Lady Dark Horses continues to wade through Southeastern Athletic 2A Conference play with Monday’s matchup against new conference foe Read more

