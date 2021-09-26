Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Coos Bay

(COOS BAY, OR) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Coos Bay area.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

North Bend-Marshfield rivalry game is back on NORTH BEND, Ore. – In an alignment of rescheduling stars, the rivalry football game between Marshfield and North Bend high schools is back on. The game had previously been canceled because of COVID-19 cases within the North Bend football team. However, the Coos Bay School District Superintendent confirmed that Newport... Read more

Vikings drop two to open Sky-Em Sept. 23, 2021 – The Siuslaw Viking soccer team opened Sky-Em League play last week and lost two games to Marist and Marshfield. On Sept. 20, the first night of league play for Siuslaw, the Vikings traveled to Eugene and fell 9-1 to Marist. After falling behind 0-3 to the... Read more

Games to watch in Week 4 of Oregon high school football — Top Oregon HS football games — Week 4. Estacada (3-0) at La Grande (2-0), 7 p.m. MDT Thursday. The Rangers have used their power running game to grind down three opponents, but they’ll be tested against the 2019 Class 4A state champions, who have romped to two wins against Greater Oregon 4A/3A League opponents. Read more

