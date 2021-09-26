CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coos Bay, OR

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Coos Bay

Coos Bay Digest
Coos Bay Digest
 5 days ago

(COOS BAY, OR) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Coos Bay area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
North Bend / kcby.com

North Bend-Marshfield rivalry game is back on

North Bend-Marshfield rivalry game is back on

NORTH BEND, Ore. – In an alignment of rescheduling stars, the rivalry football game between Marshfield and North Bend high schools is back on. The game had previously been canceled because of COVID-19 cases within the North Bend football team. However, the Coos Bay School District Superintendent confirmed that Newport... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Eugene / thesiuslawnews.com

Vikings drop two to open Sky-Em

Vikings drop two to open Sky-Em

Sept. 23, 2021 – The Siuslaw Viking soccer team opened Sky-Em League play last week and lost two games to Marist and Marshfield. On Sept. 20, the first night of league play for Siuslaw, the Vikings traveled to Eugene and fell 9-1 to Marist. After falling behind 0-3 to the... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Oregon / scorebooklive.com

Games to watch in Week 4 of Oregon high school football

Games to watch in Week 4 of Oregon high school football

— Top Oregon HS football games — Week 4. Estacada (3-0) at La Grande (2-0), 7 p.m. MDT Thursday. The Rangers have used their power running game to grind down three opponents, but they’ll be tested against the 2019 Class 4A state champions, who have romped to two wins against Greater Oregon 4A/3A League opponents. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Coos Bay / theworldlink.com

Boys & Girls club volleyball season coming up soon

Boys & Girls club volleyball season coming up soon

The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon is encouraging early registration for the upcoming volleyball season. “As students get back in school and sports start back up, the local youth organizations are looking to do the same,” said Garrett Stout, the sports coordinator for the Boys & Girls Club. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coos Bay, OR
Sports
City
Coos Bay, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
Coos Bay Digest

Coos Bay Digest

Coos Bay, OR
162
Followers
445
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coos Bay Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy