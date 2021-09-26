Top Brenham sports news
No. 3 Blinn College volleyball vs. Coastal Bend College - Sept. 23, 2021
Blinn volleyball hosts Coastal Bend in a conference match at the Kruse Center. Blinn is 21-1 overall and 5-0 in conference while Coastal Bend is 0-4 in conference. Read more
Blinn women’s soccer downs Northeast Texas in double overtime
Alexah Alvineda hammered home a goal to give the Blinn College women’s soccer team a 1-0 overtime win against Northeast Texas Community College on Wednesday here at Rankin Field in Hohlt Park. The goal ended the game three minutes into the second overtime which was assisted from midfielder Lexington Kneedler... Read more
Blinn volleyball continues roll with victory over Coastal Bend
Blinn College volleyball head coach Terry Gamble admits he was a little concerned about a letdown after an emotional match Tuesday night with region co-leader Panola College. The Buccaneers didn’t let down at all Thursday night, sweeping Coastal Bend College, 25-10, 25-12, 25-14, here in the Kruse Center. Blinn continued its perfect September run, winning all 17 of its matches this without losing a game. Read more
Bucs win region game against Northeast Texas Community College
Brook Williams had two first-half goals to push the Blinn College men’s soccer team to a 2-1 conference win Wednesday over Northeast Texas Community College at Rankin Field. Williams put in a long-range header less than 10 minutes into the game to put Blinn on the scoreboard. He also beat Northeast Texas goalie Raul Torrez to score the Bucs’ second goal with 12:27 remaining in the first half. Read more
