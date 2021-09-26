CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brenham, TX

Top Brenham sports news

Brenham News Watch
Brenham News Watch
 5 days ago

(BRENHAM, TX) Brenham sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Brenham / youtube.com

No. 3 Blinn College volleyball vs. Coastal Bend College - Sept. 23, 2021

No. 3 Blinn College volleyball vs. Coastal Bend College - Sept. 23, 2021

Blinn volleyball hosts Coastal Bend in a conference match at the Kruse Center. Blinn is 21-1 overall and 5-0 in conference while Coastal Bend is 0-4 in conference. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Brenham / brenhambanner.com

Blinn women’s soccer downs Northeast Texas in double overtime

Blinn women’s soccer downs Northeast Texas in double overtime

Alexah Alvineda hammered home a goal to give the Blinn College women’s soccer team a 1-0 overtime win against Northeast Texas Community College on Wednesday here at Rankin Field in Hohlt Park. The goal ended the game three minutes into the second overtime which was assisted from midfielder Lexington Kneedler... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Brenham / brenhambanner.com

Blinn volleyball continues roll with victory over Coastal Bend

Blinn volleyball continues roll with victory over Coastal Bend

Blinn College volleyball head coach Terry Gamble admits he was a little concerned about a letdown after an emotional match Tuesday night with region co-leader Panola College. The Buccaneers didn’t let down at all Thursday night, sweeping Coastal Bend College, 25-10, 25-12, 25-14, here in the Kruse Center. Blinn continued its perfect September run, winning all 17 of its matches this without losing a game. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Brenham / brenhambanner.com

Bucs win region game against Northeast Texas Community College

Bucs win region game against Northeast Texas Community College

Brook Williams had two first-half goals to push the Blinn College men’s soccer team to a 2-1 conference win Wednesday over Northeast Texas Community College at Rankin Field. Williams put in a long-range header less than 10 minutes into the game to put Blinn on the scoreboard. He also beat Northeast Texas goalie Raul Torrez to score the Bucs’ second goal with 12:27 remaining in the first half. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brenham, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Brenham, TX
Sports
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
Brenham News Watch

Brenham News Watch

Brenham, TX
123
Followers
453
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brenham News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy