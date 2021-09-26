Your Twentynine Palms lifestyle news

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

VENDORS SOUGHT FOR TWENTYNINE PALMS HEALTH FAIR IN OCTOBER The Morongo Basin Healthcare District has once again partnered with the City of 29 Palms to present a Community Health and Resource Fair in Twentynine Palms. Reporter Ernest Figueroa says todays is the final day for venders to sign up for the event…. Participating vendors in the upcoming Community Health... Read more

Woman's dog staves off her would-be kidnapper in Apple Valley, officials say An 18-year-old woman’s dog helped prevent a registered sex offender from attempting to kidnap her from a shopping center in Apple Valley, authorities say. Deputies arrested Antoine Maurice Ryans, 44, on Thursday morning after he allegedly approached the woman “and grabbed her arm,” according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Read more

