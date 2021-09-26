Your Twentynine Palms lifestyle news
VENDORS SOUGHT FOR TWENTYNINE PALMS HEALTH FAIR IN OCTOBER
The Morongo Basin Healthcare District has once again partnered with the City of 29 Palms to present a Community Health and Resource Fair in Twentynine Palms. Reporter Ernest Figueroa says todays is the final day for venders to sign up for the event…. Participating vendors in the upcoming Community Health... Read more
Woman's dog staves off her would-be kidnapper in Apple Valley, officials say
An 18-year-old woman’s dog helped prevent a registered sex offender from attempting to kidnap her from a shopping center in Apple Valley, authorities say. Deputies arrested Antoine Maurice Ryans, 44, on Thursday morning after he allegedly approached the woman “and grabbed her arm,” according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Read more
This guy needs to be taken off the streets permanently one way or another, preferably "another"...He won't/can't stop his predatory behavior therefore he needs to be gone...
well it looks like the attempts of man's laws have failed with this individual. A one way ticket to God seems to be the only solution.
No hot water, broken refrigerators: Restaurant inspections in San Bernardino County, Sept. 17-23
San Bernardino County did not report shutting down any restaurants or other food facilities because of imminent health hazards between Sept. 17 and 23, 2021. Here are selected inspections at facilities that weren’t closed but had other significant issues. Red Chilli Szechwan Cuisine, at 2094 W. Redlands Blvd. Suite C... Read more