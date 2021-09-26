Your Twentynine Palms lifestyle news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twentynine Palms, CA

Twentynine Palms Journal
Twentynine Palms Journal
 5 days ago

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Twentynine Palms area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Twentynine Palms / z1077fm.com

VENDORS SOUGHT FOR TWENTYNINE PALMS HEALTH FAIR IN OCTOBER

VENDORS SOUGHT FOR TWENTYNINE PALMS HEALTH FAIR IN OCTOBER

The Morongo Basin Healthcare District has once again partnered with the City of 29 Palms to present a Community Health and Resource Fair in Twentynine Palms. Reporter Ernest Figueroa says todays is the final day for venders to sign up for the event…. Participating vendors in the upcoming Community Health... Read more

Apple Valley / vvdailypress.com

Woman's dog staves off her would-be kidnapper in Apple Valley, officials say

Woman's dog staves off her would-be kidnapper in Apple Valley, officials say

An 18-year-old woman's dog helped prevent a registered sex offender from attempting to kidnap her from a shopping center in Apple Valley, authorities say. Deputies arrested Antoine Maurice Ryans, 44, on Thursday morning after he allegedly approached the woman "and grabbed her arm," according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

This guy needs to be taken off the streets permanently one way or another, preferably "another"...He won't/can't stop his predatory behavior therefore he needs to be gone...

well it looks like the attempts of man's laws have failed with this individual. A one way ticket to God seems to be the only solution.

San Bernardino County / redlandsdailyfacts.com

No hot water, broken refrigerators: Restaurant inspections in San Bernardino County, Sept. 17-23

No hot water, broken refrigerators: Restaurant inspections in San Bernardino County, Sept. 17-23

San Bernardino County did not report shutting down any restaurants or other food facilities because of imminent health hazards between Sept. 17 and 23, 2021. Here are selected inspections at facilities that weren't closed but had other significant issues. Red Chilli Szechwan Cuisine, at 2094 W. Redlands Blvd. Suite C... Read more

NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state's schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy," the governor wrote in a tweet.
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CBS News

Women's soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week's oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
With Twentynine Palms Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

