CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salinas, CA

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Salinas

Salinas News Alert
 5 days ago

(SALINAS, CA) Life in Salinas has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Salinas / kion546.com

SPCA rescues hawk caught in a fishing line in Salinas

SPCA rescues hawk caught in a fishing line in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) for Monterey County's Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center rescued a Red-Shouldered Hawk hanging between two trees in Salinas. Thursday morning, SPCA responded to a call about a hawk that was tangled in a fishing line, hanging from... Read more

Comments
avatar

OK, fishermen. This ones on you. You know what your supposed to do. DO IT ....

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Monterey County / montereyherald.com

Monterey County hospitals eye compliance with Sept. 30 vaccine mandate

Monterey County hospitals eye compliance with Sept. 30 vaccine mandate

SALINAS — As the date approaches in about a week to have all health care workers fully vaccinated, Monterey County area hospitals are working to comply with the mandate that was issued by the state. On Aug. 5, the California Department of Public Health issued the first order in the... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Salinas / cbslocal.com

Salinas Firefighters Rescue Entangled Hawk from Tree

Salinas Firefighters Rescue Entangled Hawk from Tree

SALINAS (BCN) — Bucking the stereotypical cat-in-tree rescue trope, Salinas firefighters Thursday safely extracted a very upset Red Shouldered Hawk that was tangled in fishing line and snared in the canopy above a local walking trail. Sometime between 8:30 and 9 a.m., a person walking along the trail near Steinbeck... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Salinas / kion546.com

CVS now offering COVID-19 booster shots in Salinas, Aptos, Watsonville and Gilroy

CVS now offering COVID-19 booster shots in Salinas, Aptos, Watsonville and Gilroy

CVS Health announced on Friday that select CVS Pharmacy and Minute clinic Locations are now offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot to eligible populations. The post CVS now offering COVID-19 booster shots in Salinas, Aptos, Watsonville and Gilroy appeared first on KION546. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
Salinas, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy