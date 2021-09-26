What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Lancaster

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Lancaster Daily
 5 days ago

(LANCASTER, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lancaster, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Lancaster area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Lancaster / avpress.com

Restaurant adding second site on Lancaster Boulevard

Restaurant adding second site on Lancaster Boulevard

LANCASTER — Happy Hours Bar & Grill will add a second location in the Antelope Valley, this time on Lancaster Boulevard, after the city’s Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit for a Type 47 Alcoholic Beverage Control license that allows restaurants to sell beer, wine and distilled spirits for consumption on premises. Read more

Los Angeles / talonmarks.com

No religious exemption for COVID-19 vaccine from Christian, Catholic, Hindu leaders

No religious exemption for COVID-19 vaccine from Christian, Catholic, Hindu leaders

Religious leaders from the Christian, Catholic and Hindu faith stated that their religion does not exempt anyone from taking the COVID-19 vaccine. As vaccine mandates take effect in businesses, government agencies, schools and colleges, exemptions are offered for those who cite a religious reason not to immunize themselves from the virus. Read more

Comments
avatar

Christian religions are based off rhe personal realtionship with Jesus Christ, so its there perosnal cross to carry. So no thank you pastor I feel you dont have a right to speak for me and my relationship.

211 likes 11 dislikes 45 replies

avatar

Don't need a religious exemption for a person medical choice. Just the Nuremberg Codes and the Constitution

68 likes 4 dislikes 20 replies

Palmdale / avpress.com

Shelter Pets

Shelter Pets

Bella is a three-year-old spayed pit bull, tricolored that came to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as an owner surrender on Aug. 18 with three other dogs, whose previous owner can no longer care for them. Bella was very nervous as first, avoiding being examined, but tolerated the examination without any aggression. Bella is easy to leash. In the catch pen, she had soft greetings with other dogs, and she was relaxed and allowed her handler to place her collar. When she entered the play yard, she was a little uncomfortable, and her eyes showed concerns. She tolerated greeting and brief exchanges from other dogs. She then explored the yard. She was non-reactive to other dogs but gave warning when she feels overcrowded by them. Bella is recommended for a home with adults only and with calm dogs. She could also benefit from behavior and leash training. To meet Bella, use the link and follow the instructions on how to do self-scheduling visit at the center: https://linktr.ee/; https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/all-visits-to-the-animal-care-center-are-by-appointment-only/ Read more

Lancaster / avpress.com

Restaurant adding second site on Lancaster Boulevard

Restaurant adding second site on Lancaster Boulevard

LANCASTER — Happy Hours Bar & Grill will add a second location in the Antelope Valley, this time on Lancaster Boulevard, after the city’s Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit for a Type 47 Alcoholic Beverage Control license that allows restaurants to sell beer, wine and distilled spirits for consumption on premises. Read more

