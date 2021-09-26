CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Evansville

Evansville Today
 5 days ago

(EVANSVILLE, IN) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Evansville area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Kentucky / wkdq.com

Patti’s 1800’s Settlement in Kentucky Hosting Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre

Patti’s 1800’s Settlement in Kentucky Hosting Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre

Not only can you find beautiful views and delicious food, but you can also take part in some fun entertainment at Patti's this fall. Patti's 1800's Settlement in Grand Rivers, Kentucky is located in the heart of Land Between the Lakes in between Kentucky and Barkley Lakes. My family and I have been going there for years. I frequented the area in college when I attended Murray State. If you've never been, it's seriously worth the trip. Patti's is only about 2 1/2 hours away from the Evansville area, so it isn't too far at all. Aside from the lakes and views, Patti's offers great dining, beautiful gardens, unique gift shops, a miniature golf course, a festival of lights at night, and so much more. Read more

Comments
avatar

I would love to do this however it’s just me and my husband so we can’t buy a whole table. Looks like fun though

2 likes 1 reply

avatar

I was looking for the actual price and it says it is sold out. No price found.

Kentucky / wkdq.com

Former Ellis Park Racehorse Finds a New Purpose as a Therapy Horse at Healing Reins of Kentucky

Former Ellis Park Racehorse Finds a New Purpose as a Therapy Horse at Healing Reins of Kentucky

When I was scrolling through Facebook one day, I saw something that made me pause. Healing Reins of Kentucky, an equine therapy program in Henderson, KY, posted this along with a video:. A beautiful posting trot from Susan on Pinocchio! Pinocchio is a retired racehorse that actually raced at Ellis... Read more

Evansville / tristatehomepage.com

National Guard members to help at Deaconess

National Guard members to help at Deaconess

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The National Guard is coming to Deaconess Hospital to help health care workers as COVID patients begin to overwhelm the system. Deaconess officials say two five-member units from the National Guard will arrive at the Gateway and Midtown campuses. The units will assist in medical procedures like blood transfusions in the ER, ICU and general hospital and non-medical services such as room cleaning and transport. Read more

Evansville / 14news.com

National Guard sends teams to Deaconess Midtown and Gateway Hospitals

National Guard sends teams to Deaconess Midtown and Gateway Hospitals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana National Guard sent two teams of five to Deaconess Midtown, and Gateway earlier Friday to help medical staff treat COVID-19 positive patients. Chief Nursing Officer at Deaconess Midtown Hospital, Jillian Swearer says, “Having that extra set of hands we’ll help turn a patient that... Read more

Comments
avatar

Should send the military over to China to settle the score for contamination of the world with CHINA VIRUS

6 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

avatar

hmmm, 5 extra set of hands @each hospital....could that be because staff quit due to mandatory vaccines????? Think critically ppl. 5 extra ppl is not that much difference.....I know it will help....& grateful for sure. But I believe the shortage is due yo staff quitting.

4 likes 1 reply

Comments / 0

 

