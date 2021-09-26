Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Evansville

(EVANSVILLE, IN) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Patti’s 1800’s Settlement in Kentucky Hosting Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre Not only can you find beautiful views and delicious food, but you can also take part in some fun entertainment at Patti's this fall. Patti's 1800's Settlement in Grand Rivers, Kentucky is located in the heart of Land Between the Lakes in between Kentucky and Barkley Lakes. My family and I have been going there for years. I frequented the area in college when I attended Murray State. If you've never been, it's seriously worth the trip. Patti's is only about 2 1/2 hours away from the Evansville area, so it isn't too far at all. Aside from the lakes and views, Patti's offers great dining, beautiful gardens, unique gift shops, a miniature golf course, a festival of lights at night, and so much more. Read more

Former Ellis Park Racehorse Finds a New Purpose as a Therapy Horse at Healing Reins of Kentucky When I was scrolling through Facebook one day, I saw something that made me pause. Healing Reins of Kentucky, an equine therapy program in Henderson, KY, posted this along with a video:. A beautiful posting trot from Susan on Pinocchio! Pinocchio is a retired racehorse that actually raced at Ellis... Read more

National Guard members to help at Deaconess EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The National Guard is coming to Deaconess Hospital to help health care workers as COVID patients begin to overwhelm the system. Deaconess officials say two five-member units from the National Guard will arrive at the Gateway and Midtown campuses. The units will assist in medical procedures like blood transfusions in the ER, ICU and general hospital and non-medical services such as room cleaning and transport. Read more

