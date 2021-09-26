Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Wilmington

(WILMINGTON, NC) Life in Wilmington has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Cremation by water: Wilmington’s first aquamation facility opens WILMINGTON — Would you rather be buried or cremated after life? Or what about dissolved in water?. That’s the practice at Tranquility Cremation by Aquamation, a newly opened facility in Wilmington. Founder Eric Bester explained the process of aquamation, or alkaline hydrolysis, is more affordable, better for the environment and, in his opinion, the most natural method of decomposition. Read more

K-9 Dex proves his agility is up to the mark in dog trials WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington K-9 officer Dex placed 4th in agility in the U.S. Police Canine National Patrol Dog trials held in Wilmington this week. According to a tweet by WPD, Dex came in 4th out of 66 dogs in agility. Dex and his handler were on a regional... Read more

September is Service Dog Awareness Month WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - September is Service Dog Awareness Month, which highlights the importance of service animals in so many lives. Canines for Service, an organization that connects service dogs with veterans, is celebrating its 25th year as it marks Service Dog Awareness Month too. Founded in 1996, the organization provides service dogs at no cost to veterans from all conflicts. Read more

