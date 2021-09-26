CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Wilmington

 5 days ago

(WILMINGTON, NC) Life in Wilmington has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we're committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Wilmington / portcitydaily.com

Cremation by water: Wilmington’s first aquamation facility opens

WILMINGTON — Would you rather be buried or cremated after life? Or what about dissolved in water?. That’s the practice at Tranquility Cremation by Aquamation, a newly opened facility in Wilmington. Founder Eric Bester explained the process of aquamation, or alkaline hydrolysis, is more affordable, better for the environment and, in his opinion, the most natural method of decomposition. Read more

Wilmington / foxwilmington.com

K-9 Dex proves his agility is up to the mark in dog trials

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington K-9 officer Dex placed 4th in agility in the U.S. Police Canine National Patrol Dog trials held in Wilmington this week. According to a tweet by WPD, Dex came in 4th out of 66 dogs in agility. Dex and his handler were on a regional... Read more

Wilmington / wect.com

September is Service Dog Awareness Month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - September is Service Dog Awareness Month, which highlights the importance of service animals in so many lives. Canines for Service, an organization that connects service dogs with veterans, is celebrating its 25th year as it marks Service Dog Awareness Month too. Founded in 1996, the organization provides service dogs at no cost to veterans from all conflicts. Read more

Wilmington / averyjournal.com

Wilmington airport receives Federal Aviation Administration grant for expansion

(The Center Square) – Wilmington International Airport is set to receive more than $300,000 in federal money, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced this week. The grant will help Wilmington International Airport expand to accommodate rising passenger numbers. Wilmington started an $86 million terminal expansion project in 2018. The final... Read more

NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
