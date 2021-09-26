What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Ogden
Moose hit by car after wandering through Weber State campus
What started as a beautiful story turned tragic Wednesday after a moose spent several hours wandering around the campus of Weber State University. Read more
In my opinion they should've left the moose alone when I went to Weber I constantly saw deer and all sorts of animals running around campus they don't bother anyone and collectively the students didn't bother them. wasn't until they tried to force the moose somewhere that it got hit. unfortunate
Fortunately, you CAN wait. Moose will not normally attack a person unless they are a male in rut or a female protecting her baby, none of which are true of this bull. They (the cops) should have left him alone and let Wildlife Services handle the matter. Typically, Wildlife Services will let the bull be alone to travel back to his home when he is ready.
“Hey, Hey, Ho, Ho, mandates have to go!” IRS employees protest vaccine mandates
“We the people are p….. off,” read the sweater of one protester gathered in front of the James V. Hansen Federal Building Thursday in response to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates. Federal employees were reportedly told they had to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 — or risk being fired.... Read more
Not-To-Miss Foodie Events in Ogden and Salt Lake Starting This Sunday
Every month, WB’s Eatery in Ogden hosts a fun and informative social event co-hosted by Salt Baked City magazine, Utah in the Weeds podcast, Human Nature Medical & Wellness, and Kind Buds. The September social will take place on Wednesday, September 29th, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. September’s social... Read more