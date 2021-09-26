CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Ogden

 5 days ago

(OGDEN, UT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Ogden, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Ogden area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Ogden / fox13now.com

Moose hit by car after wandering through Weber State campus

What started as a beautiful story turned tragic Wednesday after a moose spent several hours wandering around the campus of Weber State University. Read more

Comments
avatar

In my opinion they should've left the moose alone when I went to Weber I constantly saw deer and all sorts of animals running around campus they don't bother anyone and collectively the students didn't bother them. wasn't until they tried to force the moose somewhere that it got hit. unfortunate

1 like 3 replies

avatar

Fortunately, you CAN wait. Moose will not normally attack a person unless they are a male in rut or a female protecting her baby, none of which are true of this bull. They (the cops) should have left him alone and let Wildlife Services handle the matter. Typically, Wildlife Services will let the bull be alone to travel back to his home when he is ready.

1 like

Ogden / standard.net

“Hey, Hey, Ho, Ho, mandates have to go!” IRS employees protest vaccine mandates

“We the people are p….. off,” read the sweater of one protester gathered in front of the James V. Hansen Federal Building Thursday in response to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates. Federal employees were reportedly told they had to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 — or risk being fired.... Read more

Ogden / abc4.com

Moose Crossing: Animal that went for a dip at Weber State killed while crossing road

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – What started as an incredible photo opportunity on Weber State University‘s campus turned into a tragic ending for a moose who found its way onto Harrison Blvd. near the school. Near dusk at the Ogden-based university, school photographers caught an image of a moose wading in... Read more

Ogden / utahstories.com

Not-To-Miss Foodie Events in Ogden and Salt Lake Starting This Sunday

Every month, WB’s Eatery in Ogden hosts a fun and informative social event co-hosted by Salt Baked City magazine, Utah in the Weeds podcast, Human Nature Medical & Wellness, and Kind Buds. The September social will take place on Wednesday, September 29th, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. September’s social... Read more

ABOUT

With Ogden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

