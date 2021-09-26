What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Erie

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

 5 days ago

(ERIE, PA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Erie, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Erie area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Erie / goerie.com

Giant Eagle recognized for its bee-saving efforts

Giant Eagle recognized for its bee-saving efforts

Giant Eagle, the Pittsburgh-based grocery chain that has numerous locations in Erie and Crawford counties, has been recognized as the only major U.S. food retailer to make a commitment toward reducing pesticide use to protect pollinators. That recognition came from the nonprofit advocacy group Friends of the Earth. According to... Read more

Erie / yourerie.com

Wild Stuff: Chomp Garden at the Erie Zoo

Wild Stuff: Chomp Garden at the Erie Zoo

$1.5 million workforce development grant awarded to Erie County Department of Health. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announces lawsuit against Republican senators to keep voter information safe. National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down near Sandy Lake in Mercer County. West Bayfront neighborhood street corner dedicated in honor of Phillip "Scotty"... Read more

Erie / erienewsnow.com

City of Erie Street Dedicated in Honor of Longtime Owner of Farrell's Superette

City of Erie Street Dedicated in Honor of Longtime Owner of Farrell's Superette

The City of Erie dedicated a street in the west bayfront neighborhood in honor of the longtime owner of Farrell's Superette during a ceremony Thursday afternoon. The southeast corner of W. 4th and Chestnut St. was designated in honor of Phillip "Scotty" Askins Sr. Askins grew up across the street... Read more

Erie / erienewsnow.com

More to Explore at the Erie Zoo

More to Explore at the Erie Zoo

From the Children's Adventure Area, to the Wildlife Carousel, the Erie Zoo is a destination spot. As a non-profit, the Erie Zoo relieves on memberships, concession sales and gift shop purchases for funding. For over 90 years, the Erie Zoo has been in operation with the focus on family. Roughly... Read more

