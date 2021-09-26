CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers odds picks and predictions: Player prop bets

By Nathan Beighle
 5 days ago
The Green Bay Packers (1-1) are on the road taking on the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) for Sunday Night Football. The game will be held at Levi’s Stadium with kickoff slated for 8:20 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Packers vs. 49ers prop bets odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers still needs to answer some questions. After a pitiful Week 1 performance, Rodgers exploded against the Lions. Now, the 49ers are on deck, and WR Davante Adams and RB Aaron Jones will need to be at their best against a defense led by DE Nick Bosa.

The 49ers have taken down the Lions and Philadelphia Eagles with their first performance being a 41-33 shootout. With a hampered backfield, they’ll undoubtedly ask more from QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

Packers at 49ers prop bets picks and predictions

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports' betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

Packers RB AJ Dillon UNDER 5.5 receiving yards (-116)

Jones went off last week, hurting Dillon’s production. I’d expect to see quite a bit of Jones again with Sunday’s matchup projected to be a hard-fought game.

Dillion was given just 19 snaps last week, and he had just 1 target. He had 2 targets in Week 1, but that was a blowout loss for Green Bay. He played less than 30% of the snaps in each game.

Rodgers may not have much time under center with a great San Francisco pass rush. Unless Dillon’s snap count increases, expect limited numbers once again. Green Bay hasn’t played a game that’s been competitive for four quarters yet.

49ers TE George Kittle UNDER 65.5 receiving yards (-114)

Kittle was injured for most of last season and while he’s back in action and playing the bulk of the game for the 49ers, he hasn’t kept that priority-target status. He has just 9 targets through two games, with 78 yards in Week 1 and 17 yards in Week 2.

As for Green Bay, it took on Lions TE T.J. Hockenson last week. He was QB Jared Goff’s top target, and they limited him to 66 yards on 8 receptions.

Combine those two, and the Under 65.5 yards is the better bet.

Packers RB Aaron Jones OVER rushing yards 59.5 (-114)

Jones should be one of the most active players in this game. He starred last week, while scoring 4 total touchdowns, including 3 through the air. He had 67 rushing yards on 17 carries.

He had just five carries in Week 1 but consider Week 2 as more of the norm for Jones and the Packers. Jones had over 60 yards in nine of 14 games last season.

With San Francisco allowing 5.0 yards per carry through two games, Jones should have a field day.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

