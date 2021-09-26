What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Oceanside

(OCEANSIDE, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Oceanside, from fashion updates to viral videos.

The El Corazon Aquatic Center The world-class El Corazon Aquatic Center provides competition-level amenities to serve Oceanside residents and non-residents, local school districts and hosts regional meets. In addition to competitive amenities, the aquatic center accommodates recreational features for all. Main components include a 56-meter competition pool, diving boards (1 meter and 3 meter), instructional pool, a splash pad, administrative offices, meeting rooms, a large events center, locker rooms, and outdoor recreational and viewing areas.

Oceanside Parks and Recreation: The El Corazon Event Center The El Corazon Event Center is unlike any other facility in Oceanside. The Charles Moore/Irving Gill architecturally-themed facility was designed to "set the stage" for beautiful events. The building sits on six acres and provides a functional and lovely setting that invites the outdoors in. The interior corridors are encased by large windows with a view to the serene courtyard. Visit OceansideRec.com to find out more.

Eater San Diego: Skate Legend Tony Hawk Partnering in New North County Restaurant Michelin Guide Gives 'Bib Gourmand' Honor to 5 San Diego-Area Restaurants. Skateboarding icon Tony Hawk has yet another trick up his sleeve: He's getting into the restaurant game, partnering with Jeune et Jolie's former chef on an Encinitas restaurant and bar.

