Huntsville, AL

The lineup: Sports news in Huntsville

Huntsville Digest
 5 days ago

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Huntsville area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Huntsville sports. For more stories from the Huntsville area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Alabama / aamusports.com

Alabama A&M Travels To Rival Alabama State For SWAC Opener

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (0-12, 0-0 SWAC) women's volleyball will travel to Montgomery, Alabama to battle rival Alabama State (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) on Friday, September 23. First serve is set for 7 p.m. The Bulldogs will be in search of their first win of the season after falling by... Read more

Alabama / waaytv.com

Sparkman volleyball wins on senior night 3-2

The Sparkman volleyball team which leads the 7A Area 8 with a 26-6 record defeated Grissom Tuesday night 3-2. The Senators are ranked 4th in the state of Alabama with just 10 games left in the regular season. The Grissom Tigers entered the night ranked 11th in 7A for their 19-11 record. Read more

Livingston / uwaathletics.com

Women’s Soccer Returns Home to Host UAH Saturday

LIVINGSTON, Ala. - Women's soccer returns home Saturday, Sept. 25 to host Alabama Huntsville in a non-conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Tiger Stadium. UWA is 3-0-1 overall and 1-0 in Gulf South Conference play after defeating Spring Hill College September 17. UAH comes to West Alabama with a 2-1-1 overall record and 1-0 record in the conference after grabbing a 3-0 victory over Spring Hill September 19. Read more

Alabama / uwaathletics.com

Men’s Soccer Hosts Alabama Huntsville Saturday

LIVINGSTON, Ala. - The University of West Alabama men's soccer team hosts Alabama Huntsville Saturday, Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m. in a non-conference matchup at Tiger Stadium. Heading into the match, the Tigers are 3-2 overall and 1-0 in Gulf South Conference play after defeating Spring Hill College September 17. Read more

