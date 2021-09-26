The lineup: Sports news in Huntsville

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Huntsville area.

From the court to the track to the gridiron, we've been tracking the latest local sports news from the Huntsville area.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Alabama A&M Travels To Rival Alabama State For SWAC Opener HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (0-12, 0-0 SWAC) women's volleyball will travel to Montgomery, Alabama to battle rival Alabama State (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) on Friday, September 23. First serve is set for 7 p.m. The Bulldogs will be in search of their first win of the season after falling by... Read more

Sparkman volleyball wins on senior night 3-2 The Sparkman volleyball team which leads the 7A Area 8 with a 26-6 record defeated Grissom Tuesday night 3-2. The Senators are ranked 4th in the state of Alabama with just 10 games left in the regular season. The Grissom Tigers entered the night ranked 11th in 7A for their 19-11 record. Read more

Women’s Soccer Returns Home to Host UAH Saturday LIVINGSTON, Ala. - Women's soccer returns home Saturday, Sept. 25 to host Alabama Huntsville in a non-conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Tiger Stadium. UWA is 3-0-1 overall and 1-0 in Gulf South Conference play after defeating Spring Hill College September 17. UAH comes to West Alabama with a 2-1-1 overall record and 1-0 record in the conference after grabbing a 3-0 victory over Spring Hill September 19. Read more

