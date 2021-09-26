CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chargers pick Patrick Mahomes, kick late field goal to sink Chiefs

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18FMD1_0c8l6Bfv00

The Los Angeles Chargers did everything they could to give the game to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Somehow, they found a way to beat the Chiefs, 30-24, at Arrowhead, taking advantage of an Alohi Gilman pick of Patrick Mahomes as the great quarterback was trying to lead the Kansas City Chiefs on a game-winning drive.

The Chargers had multiple illegal procedure penalties that cost them points and yardage in the road game.

They were going to try for a field goal in the final minute but Justin Herbert convinced Brandon Staley to go for it.

Another five-yard penalty made it fourth-and-9. The pass to Jalen Guyton was incomplete but pass interference was called.

Los Angeles scored as Mike Williams made his second touchdown reception of the game but the extra point was missed.

That left Mahomes 31 seconds.

First down he went deep and a pass to Tyreek Hill barely missed being completed.

More incompletions followed the Chargers were 2-1 while the Chiefs, who represented the AFC in the last Super Bowl, were in last place in the AFC West after three weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
Popculture

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Get Into Major Brawl During Loss to Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are not in a good place right now. On Sunday, the Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, and during the game, fans started to fight each other. Video of the brawl surfaced online which showed a few Chiefs fans arguing with each other. It then led to the fans getting into a fight, and at the end of the video, one fan is seen punching an older man who was already knocked out.
NFL
thespun.com

Look: Browns Player Smacks Chiefs Coach On Sideline

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are opening the 2021 NFL regular season in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff game. Unsurprisingly, tensions are already high in Kansas City. A Browns player has been ejected from the game for smacking a Chiefs assistant coach on the sideline....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Kansas City Chiefs#Arrowhead#Tyreek Hill#Afc#Cbs
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Josh Gordon Has 5-Word Message For Chiefs

After he was suspended by the NFL indefinitely and released by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year, Josh Gordon looked like he’d finally hit the end of the road in professional football. Fast forward a few months and the former All-Pro wide receiver has been reinstated and signed with a new team.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Publisher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Dak Prescott meeting his teammate's son / No. 1 fan is the most wholesome video you'll see this week

On last week's episode of "Hard Knocks" we met Aaiden Diggs, son of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, nephew of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon. Aaiden almost immediately emerged as one of the stars of the latest season of HBO's hit NFL show, mainly for confusing his favorite quarterback, Dallas' Dak Prescott, with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping for another Super Bowl run this year. The Chiefs, who fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl to end last season, are opening the 2021 season with the Cleveland Browns. It’s a repeat of the Divisional Round playoff game from last season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Josh Gordon joining the Chiefs

There have been mixed feelings with regard to how Josh Gordon will fit in with the Kansas City Chiefs when he makes his return to the gridiron. Patrick Mahomes made it clear he is quite happy the wide receiver is on his team. "Everywhere he's been, he's kind of dominated,''...
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes message to fans after loss is true leadership

After back-to-back tough losses, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaves a message on Twitter for fans. The only sure things in this life are death, taxes, and the love Kansas City has for Patrick Mahomes and his love for the city. From before the start of the season, the All-Pro quarterback has made efforts to connect with his city and the Kansas City Chiefs’ fanbase and lately, he’s been able to do it via tweets.
NFL
The Spun

Video: Patrick Mahomes’ Reaction To Ray Lewis Is Going Viral

Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs is a huge one for the Baltimore Ravens, so the AFC North franchise had someone special firing up the crowd. Ravens legend Ray Lewis was on the field hyping up his crowd and his old team during Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs.
NFL
FanSided

Ronnie Harrison disqualified after shoving KC Chiefs coach

Emotions are running high early in the K.C. Chiefs home opener against the Cleveland Browns, and safety Ronnie Harrison took things way too far in the first quarter. Despite being up 8-0 after scoring on their opening drive, Harrison took offense to something along the opposing sideline and ended up shoving Chiefs coach Greg Lewis.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Wide Receiver Has Blunt Message For Lamar Jackson

In just a few days, the Baltimore Ravens will host the Kansas City Chiefs in a massive AFC showdown. Earlier this week, Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked about facing Patrick Mahomes. Jackson suggested it’s not “Mahomes vs. Jackson” rather choosing to focus on the team aspect. “It’s not...
NFL
arrowheadaddict.com

Former Chiefs wide receivers plead guilty to fraud charges

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers Tamarick Vanover and Joe Horn are just two of several former professional football players who have been accused of defrauding a special health plan set aside by the NFL for ex-players to receive help with ongoing medical needs. Earlier this week, they pleaded guilty to the charges.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes has messages for Chiefs fans following consecutive losses

Chiefs fans are in an unfamiliar position these days: the team has a losing record. Kansas City has become spoiled by its football team in recent years, especially since Patrick Mahomes took over at quarterback. The MVP has proven to be among the best quarterbacks in the league, often being able to score nearly at will. But his Chiefs have lost consecutive close games and are now 1-2.
NFL
Fox News

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee has perfect response to ‘house wife’ troll

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews responded to an Instagram troll who suggested she doesn’t have a career because of her NFL WAG status. In the comments of an Instagram post Matthews shared that featured her and Mahomes’ 6-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, an Instagram critic wrote, "She most definitely twenty years from now is gonna be on some real house wifes of athletes type of show because for real what does she actually do besides just being the wife and mother of Pat Macs child.. like really why is she relevant."
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy