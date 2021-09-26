Chargers pick Patrick Mahomes, kick late field goal to sink Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers did everything they could to give the game to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Somehow, they found a way to beat the Chiefs, 30-24, at Arrowhead, taking advantage of an Alohi Gilman pick of Patrick Mahomes as the great quarterback was trying to lead the Kansas City Chiefs on a game-winning drive.

The Chargers had multiple illegal procedure penalties that cost them points and yardage in the road game.

They were going to try for a field goal in the final minute but Justin Herbert convinced Brandon Staley to go for it.

Another five-yard penalty made it fourth-and-9. The pass to Jalen Guyton was incomplete but pass interference was called.

Los Angeles scored as Mike Williams made his second touchdown reception of the game but the extra point was missed.

That left Mahomes 31 seconds.

First down he went deep and a pass to Tyreek Hill barely missed being completed.

More incompletions followed the Chargers were 2-1 while the Chiefs, who represented the AFC in the last Super Bowl, were in last place in the AFC West after three weeks.