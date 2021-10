Marlon Mack has become the odd man out in the Indianapolis backfield. The fifth-year pro ran for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019 -- but he's never played a full season, and he missed nearly all of 2020 with an Achilles injury. With Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines -- who just signed a three-year extension with the Colts -- getting the majority of the carries to start the 2021 season, a fully healthy Mack is looking for a fresh start.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO