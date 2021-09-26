Top Eugene sports news
WATCH: Oregon fans, players jam to 'Shout!'
One of the best recent traditions in college football takes place at the end of the third quarter of Oregon home games in Autzen Stadium. Between the third and fourth quarter, Oregon fans and players jam out to “Shout!” from the movie “Animal House,” which was filmed on Oregon’s campus in Eugene. Read more
Oregon vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona Wildcats college football matchup on September 25, 2021. Read more
Cal Football diverts flight due to medical emergency
The Cal football team diverted its flight to Eugene, Oregon, for a medical emergency ahead of a game against Washington on Friday. The emergency is related to a non-student athlete of the travel party, the team reported. The person exited the plane under their own power and the flight took... Read more
How will Oregon Ducks defend Arizona all-purpose threat Stanley Berryhill III?
EUGENE — Oregon will have to contain one of the most dynamic and all-around offensive threats in the Pac-12 against Arizona. Wildcats receiver Stanley Berryhilll III is far and away the team’s best weapon and he ranks second in the Pac-12 with 133.3 all-purpose yards per game. His 28 catches for 263 yards and a touchdown, four carries for 46 yards and is Arizona’s punt returner. That’s more receptions that UA’s next two receivers combined and more touches than either of Arizona’s lead two running backs. Read more
