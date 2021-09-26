Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Brownsville
Family grieves loss of ‘Mighty Milo’
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Moore family announced that 6-month-old Milo, who was battling a rare type of cancer, has died. "Mighty Milo is dancing and running cancer-free in heaven today," the Moore family posted on Thursday evening. Milo was diagnosed at 3 months old with a malignant rhabdoid tumor,
My deepest sympathies; Oh but what a blessing even if it was for such a short time. May Cod hold him now in the palms of his hands. Amen
May God give you all comfort , and peace during this grieving time. .. As hard as it may be.. Milo’s in Jesus’ arms , and Jesus has healed hi
McAllen airport to provide shuttle service to South Padre Island
A new shuttle service will get travelers from the McAllen Miller International Airport to South Padre Island in a much more convenient way. Destination Connect will include pick-up from the airport with direct nonstop trips to the island and back. Shuttle services will be available on-demand, and on a walk-up
But the airfare is $60.00 more for me right now.... and the Brownsville airport i can take a cab for 50 and 10 for a tip and I get picked up when I arrive. make the bus ride from the Brownsville AP also and that would help people.
New interactive water exhibit on display at Brownsville museum
https://www.krgv.com/news/new-interactive-water-exhibit-on-display-at-brownsville-museum