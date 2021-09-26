Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Brownsville

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Family grieves loss of ‘Mighty Milo’ HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Moore family announced that 6-month-old Milo, who was battling a rare type of cancer, has died. “Mighty Milo is dancing and running cancer-free in heaven today,” the Moore family posted on Thursday evening. Milo was diagnosed at 3 months old with a malignant rhabdoid tumor,... Read more

TOP VIEWED

McAllen airport to provide shuttle service to South Padre Island A new shuttle service will get travelers from the McAllen Miller International Airport to South Padre Island in a much more convenient way. Destination Connect will include pick-up from the airport with direct nonstop trips to the island and back. Shuttle services will be available on-demand, and on a walk-up... Read more

LOCAL PICK

my trip to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. my visit to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. Read more

LATEST NEWS