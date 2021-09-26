CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
De La Hoya Speaks Up For Volkanovski, Gets Blasted By Dana White

By Clyde Aidoo
mmanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar De La Hoya took to social media Saturday to speak up for UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski regarding his salary, and Dana White wasn’t having it. At UFC 266, Alexander Volkanovski earned a unanimous decision victory over Brian Ortega in a fight that was an instant classic with blood spilled on both sides. The fans in attendance and at home were treated to one of the most exciting fights of the year, but boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya believes they weren’t paid like it.

www.mmanews.com

