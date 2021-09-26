De La Hoya Speaks Up For Volkanovski, Gets Blasted By Dana White

Henry Cejudo is confident he can finish UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, and he asked Dana White for a 145lbs title shot. Volkanovski defended his 145lbs belt against Brian Ortega this past weekend at UFC 266, and Cejudo has been going after the champ ever since on social media. In the past, Cejudo has made it known that he would be willing to move up to featherweight in a bid to become the first three-division champ in UFC history, but up until this point, he hasn’t moved up in weight. However, now that Volkanovski has defended his belt, Cejudo is now begging White to give him the opportunity to move up to featherweight and make history vs. the champ.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO