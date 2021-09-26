Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Gainesville
(GAINESVILLE, FL) Gainesville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Gainesville sports. For more stories from the Gainesville area, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Optimism high in Gainesville; not so much in Knoxville | Local sports
Another Tennessee / Florida chapter will be written on Saturday when the Vols set out to fight for No. 11 Gators to Face in Gainesville. Florida almost got No. Done 1 Alabama, and if I’m a Gators fan I’d love the opportunity to do a rematch against the Tide in December. Read more
Florida ready to dominate Tennessee in The Swamp: Gators-Vols Preview
Gainesville Sun beat writers Zach Abolverdi and Graham preview the Florida Gators game this week against Tennessee. Guest Mike Wilson, Volunteers beat writer at the Knoxville News Sentinel, joins the show. Wilson previews the ins and outs of the Tennessee Volunteers and their chances in The Swamp this week. And the guys discuss the Gators defense, the quarterbacks, the Volunteer offense, and more . In the final segment, Zach and Graham give their X-Factors for the game this weekend against the Vols. Read more
Alabama vs. Southern Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles college football matchup on September 25, 2021. Read more
No. 17 Gator volleyball team overcomes stumble, holds off Mississippi State
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida volleyball team has still never lost to Mississippi State. But victory on Thursday over the visiting Bulldogs took everything the No. 17 Gators had. Florida led two sets to none, lost the third and fourth, but rebounded to claim a five-set win over MSU 25-17,... Read more
