What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Chattanooga

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Chattanooga, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Chattanooga area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Chattanooga Symphony and Opera employees protest new vaccine or negative test requirement Some musicians with the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera decided not to play Thursday after receiving notification from management about a vaccine or negative test requirement. They were joined by others outside the auditorium to protest Thursday night. The protest was to raise awareness about the vaccine that could soon be... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

TVA to require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 22nd CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) will follow President Joe Biden's recent executive order requiring all federal employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. According to TVA, employees have until November 22, 2021 to become fully vaccinated. According to an email from a TVA spokesperson, "TVA has consistently encouraged... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Local attorney explains legality of workplace vaccine requirements More businesses in Chattanooga are starting to roll out COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Gray Reed Labor and Employment Lawyer Stephen Quezada said under the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, an employer can legally ask about vaccine status and ask for proof. "Employers can require that their employees take vaccines," Quezada said. However,... Read more

LATEST NEWS