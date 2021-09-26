What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Chattanooga
Chattanooga Symphony and Opera employees protest new vaccine or negative test requirement
Some musicians with the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera decided not to play Thursday after receiving notification from management about a vaccine or negative test requirement. They were joined by others outside the auditorium to protest Thursday night. The protest was to raise awareness about the vaccine that could soon be... Read more
TVA to require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 22nd
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) will follow President Joe Biden's recent executive order requiring all federal employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. According to TVA, employees have until November 22, 2021 to become fully vaccinated. According to an email from a TVA spokesperson, "TVA has consistently encouraged... Read more
Local attorney explains legality of workplace vaccine requirements
More businesses in Chattanooga are starting to roll out COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Gray Reed Labor and Employment Lawyer Stephen Quezada said under the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, an employer can legally ask about vaccine status and ask for proof. "Employers can require that their employees take vaccines," Quezada said. However,... Read more
Is there a shortage of monoclonal antibodies in Tennessee?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Monoclonal antibodies seem to be all the rage these days. As of last week, seven states with high COVID and low vaccination rates – including Tennessee and Georgia – accounted for nearly 70 percent of the nation’s antibody orders. And while some are expressing concerns over... Read more
