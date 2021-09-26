CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chattanooga, TN

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Chattanooga

Chattanooga Voice
 5 days ago

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Chattanooga, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Chattanooga area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Chattanooga / wrcbtv.com

Chattanooga Symphony and Opera employees protest new vaccine or negative test requirement

Chattanooga Symphony and Opera employees protest new vaccine or negative test requirement

Some musicians with the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera decided not to play Thursday after receiving notification from management about a vaccine or negative test requirement. They were joined by others outside the auditorium to protest Thursday night. The protest was to raise awareness about the vaccine that could soon be... Read more

Comments
avatar

It the streets and find another job, but good luck finding one without the same policies.

2 likes 3 replies

avatar

I want be attending any operas or symphony performances unless their is a requirement for vaccine proof and mask wearing. The employees should be required to take a test and get vaccinated or find another job.

2 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Chattanooga / foxchattanooga.com

TVA to require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 22nd

TVA to require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 22nd

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) will follow President Joe Biden's recent executive order requiring all federal employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. According to TVA, employees have until November 22, 2021 to become fully vaccinated. According to an email from a TVA spokesperson, "TVA has consistently encouraged... Read more

Comments
avatar

"The goal is to develop a secure system through which " victims " will document their vaccination status. "

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Chattanooga / wrcbtv.com

Local attorney explains legality of workplace vaccine requirements

Local attorney explains legality of workplace vaccine requirements

More businesses in Chattanooga are starting to roll out COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Gray Reed Labor and Employment Lawyer Stephen Quezada said under the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, an employer can legally ask about vaccine status and ask for proof. "Employers can require that their employees take vaccines," Quezada said. However,... Read more

Comments
avatar

yeah and there goes the rest of work force. have fun trying to stay open

1 like

avatar

But Biden doesn't want to dispense medicine that prevents people from going to the hospital or dying. This isn't about saving lives. Vaccinated are dying. This is sinister. Psaki calls Vaccinated "marked people" Freedom isn't free. Hold the line

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Tennessee / wdef.com

Is there a shortage of monoclonal antibodies in Tennessee?

Is there a shortage of monoclonal antibodies in Tennessee?

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Monoclonal antibodies seem to be all the rage these days. As of last week, seven states with high COVID and low vaccination rates – including Tennessee and Georgia – accounted for nearly 70 percent of the nation’s antibody orders. And while some are expressing concerns over... Read more

Comments
avatar

Stop making people believe they need this poison.You make it sound like you don't have enough so they will rush down to get the poison.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Government
Chattanooga, TN
Lifestyle
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy