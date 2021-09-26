Sports wrap: Greenville
Carol undefeated in Furman Fall Classic
Carol Lee and the rest of her teammates at Georgia Tech started the season on a high note after going undefeated in both the singles and doubles competition of last weekend’s Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic in Greenville, S.C. Lee won all her matches to take home the flight four... Read more
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Week 5 2021
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's another week of high school football tonight. Teams are back in action for Week Five across the Upstate. Tune into Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to cover the highlights. Our Game of the week is Hanna vs. Westside. Tune in at... Read more
Veres Paces Tigers in First Round of Lady Paladin Invitational
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The University of Memphis women's golf team opened up competition at the Lady Paladin Invitational at the Furman University Golf Course in Greenville, S.C. on Friday, shooting a first-round team score of 302 (+14). The Tigers sit in 10th place after 18 holes in the 13-team field. Read more