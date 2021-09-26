Sports wrap: Greenville

(GREENVILLE, SC) Greenville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Greenville sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Carol undefeated in Furman Fall Classic Carol Lee and the rest of her teammates at Georgia Tech started the season on a high note after going undefeated in both the singles and doubles competition of last weekend’s Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic in Greenville, S.C. Lee won all her matches to take home the flight four... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Week 5 2021 GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's another week of high school football tonight. Teams are back in action for Week Five across the Upstate. Tune into Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to cover the highlights. Our Game of the week is Hanna vs. Westside. Tune in at... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Carol undefeated in Furman Fall Classic Carol Lee and the rest of her teammates at Georgia Tech started the season on a high note after going undefeated in both the singles and doubles competition of last weekend’s Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic in Greenville, S.C. Lee won all her matches to take home the flight four... Read more

LOCAL PICK