Greenville, SC

Sports wrap: Greenville

Greenville Voice
 5 days ago

(GREENVILLE, SC) Greenville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Greenville sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Greenville / saipantribune.com

Carol undefeated in Furman Fall Classic

Carol undefeated in Furman Fall Classic

Carol Lee and the rest of her teammates at Georgia Tech started the season on a high note after going undefeated in both the singles and doubles competition of last weekend’s Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic in Greenville, S.C. Lee won all her matches to take home the flight four... Read more

Greenville / foxcarolina.com

Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Week 5 2021

Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Week 5 2021

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's another week of high school football tonight. Teams are back in action for Week Five across the Upstate. Tune into Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to cover the highlights. Our Game of the week is Hanna vs. Westside. Tune in at... Read more

avatar

BUT THE COVID! hypocrisy anyone? Superspreaders? Like the NFL. Only when the schools make money does it seem ok to be in close contact. After all the screaming about infected children you would think that they would cancel all these non educational activities for the safety of the kids. But money is a drug and the schools addiction to it is more important than their kids safety. Like the education lottery. Gambling was a vice, evil addicting, home breaking and illegal. But now that the government has control of it like the schools. It's now the children's education lottery. It's now saintly, encouraged, still addicting, still home breaking but socially acceptable, easily available and a consumers obligation to purchase for the children's education to gamble.

Greenville / gotigersgo.com

Veres Paces Tigers in First Round of Lady Paladin Invitational

Veres Paces Tigers in First Round of Lady Paladin Invitational

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The University of Memphis women's golf team opened up competition at the Lady Paladin Invitational at the Furman University Golf Course in Greenville, S.C. on Friday, shooting a first-round team score of 302 (+14). The Tigers sit in 10th place after 18 holes in the 13-team field. Read more

#Sc

