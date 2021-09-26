CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Augusta

Augusta News Watch
 5 days ago

(AUGUSTA, GA) Augusta sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Richmond County / augustachronicle.com

See what roads in Richmond County will be impacted by Ironman 70.3 Augusta

See what roads in Richmond County will be impacted by Ironman 70.3 Augusta

Ironman 70.3 Augusta officially returns this weekend, which means roads in the downtown area and throughout Richmond County will be impacted or closed for a period of time during the race. Traffic conditions will be affected starting Sunday at 4 a.m. until 6 p.m. The triathlon starts at 7 a.m.... Read more

Augusta / walb.com

Augusta 7-year-old taking internet by storm with basketball tricks

Augusta 7-year-old taking internet by storm with basketball tricks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 7-year-old basketball sensation in Augusta might give pro athletes a run for their money in a few years. Zeke Vozniak is causing quite the hype on social media with more than 12,000 followers. And it’s all because of the trick shots he does that will... Read more

Augusta / wjbf.com

Scholar Athlete Award: Cross Creek’s Aaliyah Kroening

Scholar Athlete Award: Cross Creek’s Aaliyah Kroening

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Cross Creek senior Aaliyah Kroening has displayed true leadership qualities during her time as a Razorback to earn her the Scholar Athlete Award. She ranks in the top 10 of her graduating class, athletically Aaliyah lead the Razorbacks to two region championships in the 4x100m and the 100m hurdles in 2020. Read more

