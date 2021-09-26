Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Augusta

(AUGUSTA, GA) Augusta sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

See what roads in Richmond County will be impacted by Ironman 70.3 Augusta Ironman 70.3 Augusta officially returns this weekend, which means roads in the downtown area and throughout Richmond County will be impacted or closed for a period of time during the race. Traffic conditions will be affected starting Sunday at 4 a.m. until 6 p.m. The triathlon starts at 7 a.m.... Read more

Augusta 7-year-old taking internet by storm with basketball tricks AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 7-year-old basketball sensation in Augusta might give pro athletes a run for their money in a few years. Zeke Vozniak is causing quite the hype on social media with more than 12,000 followers. And it’s all because of the trick shots he does that will... Read more

Scholar Athlete Award: Cross Creek’s Aaliyah Kroening AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Cross Creek senior Aaliyah Kroening has displayed true leadership qualities during her time as a Razorback to earn her the Scholar Athlete Award. She ranks in the top 10 of her graduating class, athletically Aaliyah lead the Razorbacks to two region championships in the 4x100m and the 100m hurdles in 2020. Read more

