Santa Rosa, CA

Lifestyle wrap: Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Bulletin
 5 days ago

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Life in Santa Rosa has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Santa Rosa / sonomanews.com

Water Bark weekends in October

Water Bark weekends in October

Get ready to shake off that soaked fur, Sonoma pooches, because after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spring Lake Water Bark is back. The fun dog-swimming event will return for three weekends in October to the Spring Lake Swimming Lagoon at 393 Violetti Road in Santa Rosa. Read more

Comments
avatar

That's really awrsome for our fur babies but, I'm more interested in what the fees are being used for from this event and to whom those fees will be going???

2 replies

Santa Rosa / ktvu.com

Latino community's food trucks part of Santa Rosa neighborhood revitalization

Latino community's food trucks part of Santa Rosa neighborhood revitalization

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa's Roseland neighborhood celebrated a groundbreaking Thursday, and so much more. "This is about bringing families together, providing opportunity, and creating a vision for the city," enthused Efren Carrillo, among the community leaders who posed with shovels and dirt at the Sebastopol Road site. Officials... Read more

Sonoma County / pressdemocrat.com

Sonoma County schools cite high vaccination rates, ready testing options as deadline passes

Sonoma County schools cite high vaccination rates, ready testing options as deadline passes

As Sonoma County reached its deadline for school employees, volunteers and contractors to present proof of vaccination, data from Sonoma County’s largest school districts suggest that the vast majority of workers have opted to vaccinate rather than test weekly for the year. "I am not aware that there’s a huge... Read more

Santa Rosa / pressdemocrat.com

How to prune Japanese maples the right way

How to prune Japanese maples the right way

Japanese maples offer such an elegant addition to any garden that you want to make sure you treat them right. With brilliant fall color, striking leaf shape, texture and delicacy, they hit all the notes to make them an all-season tree. Learn how to prune these gems the right way during a Zoom class Wednesday put on by the UC Master Gardeners of Marin County. Read more

Comments / 0

 

