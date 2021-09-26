CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Ocala

Ocala Updates
 5 days ago

(OCALA, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's what people are talking about in your area.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Ocala / ocalagazette.com

Ocala doctor new president of state physician's group

Ocala’s Dr. Doug Murphy Jr. was recently named president of the Florida Medical Association. The organization is the official voice of the state’s nearly 89,000 medical doctors. Murphy, who has practiced obstetrics and gynecology for 37 years, began his one year-term on Aug. 31. A graduate of the University of... Read more

Gainesville / ocalagazette.com

Dog alerts neighbor when owner has stroke

GAINESVILLE — The stroke came suddenly. He didn’t remember falling, but the bump seen later on his head was evidence of his collapse. His wife was two hours away, so he was home alone and vulnerable. The family’s 7-year-old sable German Shepherd, Ellie, bolted for help. Suffering a hereditary condition... Read more

Marion County / wcjb.com

Marion County Pets: Pita, Suede, and Phoebe

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have Pita. She is a seven-year-old mixed breed. She is described as happy-go-lucky and really wants a loving home to call her own. Next is Suede.... Read more

Ocala / ocalagazette.com

Recipe for success: Serving up fresh food and friendly smiles helped local business survive the pandemic

It’s 3:15 a.m. Time to make the bagels. And Steve Forrest couldn’t be happier. When Bagelicious opens at 6:30 every weekday morning, the owner is in his element – smiling at patrons enjoying their breakfast, greeting the many repeat customers-turned-friends he’s made over the past two decades. If you’ve been there more than once or twice, chances are he remembers your name – and your “usual” order. Read more

NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CBS News

Women's soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
