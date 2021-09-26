What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Ocala
Ocala doctor new president of state physician’s group
Ocala's Dr. Doug Murphy Jr. was recently named president of the Florida Medical Association. The organization is the official voice of the state's nearly 89,000 medical doctors. Murphy, who has practiced obstetrics and gynecology for 37 years, began his one year-term on Aug. 31. A graduate of the University of...
Dog alerts neighbor when owner has stroke
GAINESVILLE — The stroke came suddenly. He didn't remember falling, but the bump seen later on his head was evidence of his collapse. His wife was two hours away, so he was home alone and vulnerable. The family's 7-year-old sable German Shepherd, Ellie, bolted for help. Suffering a hereditary condition...
Marion County Pets: Pita, Suede, and Phoebe
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let's take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have Pita. She is a seven-year-old mixed breed. She is described as happy-go-lucky and really wants a loving home to call her own. Next is Suede....
Recipe for success: Serving up fresh food and friendly smiles helped local business survive the pandemic
It's 3:15 a.m. Time to make the bagels. And Steve Forrest couldn't be happier. When Bagelicious opens at 6:30 every weekday morning, the owner is in his element – smiling at patrons enjoying their breakfast, greeting the many repeat customers-turned-friends he's made over the past two decades. If you've been there more than once or twice, chances are he remembers your name – and your "usual" order.
