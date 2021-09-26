CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Lifestyle wrap: Providence

Providence Bulletin
Providence Bulletin
 5 days ago

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Rhode Island / bostonglobe.com

Rhode Island Hospital closes part of ER due to nursing shortage

Rhode Island Hospital closes part of ER due to nursing shortage

PROVIDENCE — Part of the emergency department at Rhode Island Hospital, the state’s largest hospital, was forced to close Thursday due to a nursing shortage. The emergency center at Rhode Island Hospital is the only Level I trauma center in southeastern New England, where the department’s frontline workers see some of the area’s most critically injured and severely ill people. Read more

Comments
avatar

What an incredible and avoidable mess they have created by mandating the vaccine. More people will die from the nurse shortage than they will from potential exposure from an unvaccinated nurse.

11 likes

avatar

there are going to be shortages all over the work force.people are going to suffer that need care.keep mandating the vax

1 like 2 replies

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Rhode Island / bostonglobe.com

Hospitals in R.I. are struggling with burnout and staffing issues — and the problems are bigger than COVID

Hospitals in R.I. are struggling with burnout and staffing issues — and the problems are bigger than COVID

PROVIDENCE — Cathy Duquette has been a nurse for more than 35 years, and knows what burnout in the industry looks and feels like. When COVID-19 patients first flooded Rhode Island’s hospitals early last spring, health care workers were able to uplift one another, confident that they’d be able to get the job done. But then the second wave came last fall. And the third wave has been a “constant battering” of the entire health care workforce. Read more

Comments
avatar

its going to get a lot worse when more and more people walk off the job. Economy is going to nose dive more and crash.

1 like

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Providence / turnto10.com

Grocery store bagger helps pay for groceries of couple going through tough time

Grocery store bagger helps pay for groceries of couple going through tough time

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island grocery store worker went above and beyond to care for his customers after learning they'd been in a tough spot. For a little more than five years, 24-year-old Alex Langlais of East Matunuck has been working at Belmont Market in Wakefield. "Typically, 5-6... Read more

Comments
avatar

I hope the supermarket after reading it reimbursed the kid. That is great publicity for the market. It was also a great thing for that young man to do

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Rhode Island / providencejournal.com

New to RI: A bagel-craving New Yorker's quest for satisfaction

New to RI: A bagel-craving New Yorker's quest for satisfaction

Ah, bagels. Those doughy rounds of deliciousness. The perfect breakfast, lunch or anytime meal. Loved by many and vilified by Stanley Tucci in “The Devil Wears Prada.” But that’s because Anne Hathaway chose onion, a rookie mistake. For the record: Everything is always the answer. Upon arriving in Rhode Island... Read more

Comments
avatar

I haven’t had any good bagels so I move back to Rhode Island nothing compares to NYC I think is the water

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Lifestyle
City
Providence, RI
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Providence Bulletin

Providence Bulletin

Providence, RI
188
Followers
520
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Providence Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy