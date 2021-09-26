Lifestyle wrap: Providence
Rhode Island Hospital closes part of ER due to nursing shortage
PROVIDENCE — Part of the emergency department at Rhode Island Hospital, the state’s largest hospital, was forced to close Thursday due to a nursing shortage. The emergency center at Rhode Island Hospital is the only Level I trauma center in southeastern New England, where the department’s frontline workers see some of the area’s most critically injured and severely ill people. Read more
What an incredible and avoidable mess they have created by mandating the vaccine. More people will die from the nurse shortage than they will from potential exposure from an unvaccinated nurse.
there are going to be shortages all over the work force.people are going to suffer that need care.keep mandating the vax
Hospitals in R.I. are struggling with burnout and staffing issues — and the problems are bigger than COVID
PROVIDENCE — Cathy Duquette has been a nurse for more than 35 years, and knows what burnout in the industry looks and feels like. When COVID-19 patients first flooded Rhode Island’s hospitals early last spring, health care workers were able to uplift one another, confident that they’d be able to get the job done. But then the second wave came last fall. And the third wave has been a “constant battering” of the entire health care workforce. Read more
its going to get a lot worse when more and more people walk off the job. Economy is going to nose dive more and crash.
Grocery store bagger helps pay for groceries of couple going through tough time
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island grocery store worker went above and beyond to care for his customers after learning they'd been in a tough spot. For a little more than five years, 24-year-old Alex Langlais of East Matunuck has been working at Belmont Market in Wakefield. "Typically, 5-6... Read more
I hope the supermarket after reading it reimbursed the kid. That is great publicity for the market. It was also a great thing for that young man to do
New to RI: A bagel-craving New Yorker's quest for satisfaction
Ah, bagels. Those doughy rounds of deliciousness. The perfect breakfast, lunch or anytime meal. Loved by many and vilified by Stanley Tucci in “The Devil Wears Prada.” But that’s because Anne Hathaway chose onion, a rookie mistake. For the record: Everything is always the answer. Upon arriving in Rhode Island... Read more
I haven’t had any good bagels so I move back to Rhode Island nothing compares to NYC I think is the water