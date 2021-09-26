Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Amarillo

(AMARILLO, TX) Amarillo-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Vote: Who is the best defensive back in 5A Texas high school football? SBLive's Top 10 5A defensive back rankings are out. Now we want your opinion. Who is the best defensive back in 5A Texas football?. Check out our Top 10 5A defensive back rankings and cast your vote below. Did we miss someone? Do you disagree with our rankings? Let us...

On the Radar: Games to watch in week 5 of high school football These two local Amarillo schools kick off their District 2-5A Division I campaign with an intracity rivalry. The Sandies (3-1) hope to prove they are a contender for the district title while the Longhorns (1-3) will want their defensive ruggedness to pay off with more victories this season. Amarillo High...

Amarillo College hits homerun Amarillo College has already started building its team for the baseball program. Last year, the team was officially announced and gameplay will be starting the season of 2022. "We want to get signing kids before they start their senior year in high school," said Brandon Rains, the head coach for AC's new baseball team. "We have about five guys that have verbally committed to us already."

