Amarillo, TX

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Amarillo

Amarillo News Alert
 5 days ago

(AMARILLO, TX) Amarillo-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Amarillo sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Texas / scorebooklive.com

Vote: Who is the best defensive back in 5A Texas high school football?

Vote: Who is the best defensive back in 5A Texas high school football?

SBLive's Top 10 5A defensive back rankings are out. Now we want your opinion. Who is the best defensive back in 5A Texas football?. Check out our Top 10 5A defensive back rankings and cast your vote below. Did we miss someone? Do you disagree with our rankings? Let us... Read more

Amarillo / amarillo.com

On the Radar: Games to watch in week 5 of high school football

On the Radar: Games to watch in week 5 of high school football

These two local Amarillo schools kick off their District 2-5A Division I campaign with an intracity rivalry. The Sandies (3-1) hope to prove they are a contender for the district title while the Longhorns (1-3) will want their defensive ruggedness to pay off with more victories this season. Amarillo High... Read more

Amarillo / acranger.com

Amarillo College hits homerun

Amarillo College hits homerun

Amarillo College has already started building its team for the baseball program. Last year, the team was officially announced and gameplay will be starting the season of 2022. "We want to get signing kids before they start their senior year in high school," said Brandon Rains, the head coach for AC's new baseball team. "We have about five guys that have verbally committed to us already." Read more

Amarillo / newschannel10.com

Plunk secures 100th career win as Tascosa tops Palo Duro 47-6 on homecoming night

Plunk secures 100th career win as Tascosa tops Palo Duro 47-6 on homecoming night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our week five game of the week started out as a storybook, featuring the undefeated Palo Duro Dons (4-0) for the first time since 2001 pitted up against the 5A-D1 No. 9 ranked Tascosa Rebels on homecoming night. The Rebels won big 47-6, playing a complete game all four quarters. Read more

Comments / 0

