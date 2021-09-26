CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Trending lifestyle headlines in Savannah

Savannah Times
Savannah Times
 5 days ago

(SAVANNAH, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Savannah, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Savannah area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Savannah / wsav.com

Clear the Shelters: Renegade Paws Rescue's mission to save unwanted, abused dogs

Clear the Shelters: Renegade Paws Rescue’s mission to save unwanted, abused dogs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue was formed two years ago with a mission to save unwanted, abused and abandoned dogs in the Coastal Empire. Rather than an in-house shelter, all of the organization’s rescues live with foster parents. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see these dogs go from scared... Read more

Savannah / wtoc.com

Zunzi's teams up with CURE Childhood Cancer for Zunzifest

Zunzi’s teams up with CURE Childhood Cancer for Zunzifest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend, Zunzi’s will give away free Conquistador sandwiches while also giving back to the community. On Sunday, Zunzi’s will say “thank you” to its customers with 500 free sandwiches. In addition to the giveaway, 26% of the proceeds from all other sales that day will go to Cure Childhood Cancer. Read more

Savannah / wsav.com

'A devastating trend:' COVID-19 leading cause of death among law enforcement, report says

‘A devastating trend:’ COVID-19 leading cause of death among law enforcement, report says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death among law enforcement officials. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is reporting 71 officer deaths from the virus so far this year. That number accounts for nearly half of all officer deaths. News 3 has learned at... Read more

Savannah / wtoc.com

New St. Joseph's/Candler facility coming soon to Bryan Co.

New St. Joseph’s/Candler facility coming soon to Bryan Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Plans have been released of a partnership that will bring a new healthcare option to people living in northern Bryan County, and surrounding areas. It will bring healthcare to part of a rapidly growing county that currently doesn’t have any nearby options that will be comparable. Read more

With Savannah Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

