CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Photo Gallery: Florida Gators vs. Tennessee Volunteers

By Alex Shepherd
AllGators
AllGators
 5 days ago

All photos via Alex Shepherd of AllGators.com

The Florida Gators got off to a slow start defensively against the Tennesee Volunteers on Saturday night, before their defense pitched a second-half shutout and the offense scored 28 unanswered points en route to a 38-14 victory.

You can find AllGators' best photos from the night in the gallery below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3Kwo_0c8l5uzT00

Florida, now owning a 3-1 record, will travel to Lexington, Ky. this week to face the undefeated Kentucky Wildcats at 6 P.M. ET on Saturday.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
AllGators

Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Picks, Predictions and Takes

Florida's first road test on its SEC schedule this season lies in Lexington, Kentucky, as the Gators are set to take on the Wildcats at 6 P.M. on Saturday night. UF is in for quite a challenge. Kentucky has opened the season with a hot start, undefeated through four games, stingy on defense, and balanced on offense. The Gators may be the more talented team of the two, but the Wildcats are not a team to sleep on - especially in their home environment.
LEXINGTON, KY
AllGators

Key Matchups for the Florida Gators to Withstand Road Test At Kentucky

This Saturday evening, the Florida Gators look to continue SEC action in week five against the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, Kentucky. The rivalry writes its next chapter on what will be another early-season challenge for the Gators. Being the first road test of the season, the Gators enter enemy territory, where they have struggled to come out victorious in their last two attempts.
KENTUCKY STATE
AllGators

The Florida Gators QB Controversy Is Over

Dan Mullen wouldn't budge on his starting quarterback two weeks ago, and the head coach has zero reasons to make a change now. Until further notice, you can consider the Florida Gators' quarterback controversy over. Following an unimpressive start to his reign as the team's starting quarterback, Emory Jones has...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllGators

Gators LB Jeremiah Moon Repeats as William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

Announced today, Florida Gators linebacker Jeremiah Moon is being considered for the William V. Campbell Trophy as a semifinalist. This will be the redshirt senior's second-straight year as a semifinalist for the trophy. The William V. Campbell Trophy is given annually to college football's brightest for the player's combined academic...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Lexington, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Football
AllGators

Florida Gators Pushing to Flip SEC OL Commit

The Florida Gators continue to push for a pledge from Calvary Christian (Fla.) offensive line prospect Preston Cushman. The issue? The 6-foot-5, 285-pound tackle prospect is committed to another SEC program, that being Ole Miss. Cushman shared with AllGators' sister site The Grove Report that Florida is, currently, the only...
FLORIDA STATE
AllGators

The Good, the Great and the Ugly From the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators' yearly matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers reached a familiar conclusion on Saturday night. Hosting the Vols in the Swamp for week four action, the Gators reigned victorious in dominant fashion. Extending their streak of victories to 16 of the past 17 contests, Florida bounced back from a...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Volunteers#Gallery#Florida Gators Football#American Football#The Florida Gators#The Tennesee Volunteers
AllGators

Florida Gators' Emory Jones Earns Co-SEC Offensive POTW Honors

From a rough start to his first season as lead signal-caller for the Florida Gators, to earning weekly conference honors: Quarterback Emory Jones has been named the SEC's Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Tennessee on Saturday night. Jones became the first UF quarterback since Tim Tebow...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllGators

Florida Gators Crack AP Top 10 After Win Over Tennessee

The Florida Gators moved up one place to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 following a 38-14 win over the Tennessee Volunteers. It is the first time the Gators have been ranked in the top 10 this season - they had been at No. 11 for the last two weeks. The Gators started the season at No. 13, moved up to No. 11 after their win over USF, and held that spot after a two-point loss to top-ranked Alabama.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllGators

Carolina Finalizing Trade for Former Gators CB CJ Henderson

A former Florida Gator-turned-NFL first-round pick is on the move. The Jacksonville Jaguars are trading former Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson to the Carolina Panthers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Henderson was Jacksonville's first-round selection, with the ninth overall pick, just one year ago in the 2020 NFL Draft....
NFL
AllGators

Stricklin Responds to Allegations Against Former Gators Coach Newbauer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- University of Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin offered a response to allegations levied toward former Florida Gators women's basketball coach Cam Newbauer on Monday morning. Newbauer, according to The Independent Florida Alligator's Zachary Huber, has been accused of "making racist remarks, throwing basketballs at players during practices...
GAINESVILLE, FL
AllGators

Gators Land Commitment From 2023 WR Darren Lawrence

On Saturday, the Florida Gators received some good news for its 2023 recruiting class, landing a commitment from Seminole (Sanford, Fla.) wide receiver Darren "Goldie" Lawrence. Lawrence drew offers from several universities in Florida and was primarily recruited by Gators wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllGators

Know Your Enemy, Florida Gators: State of the Tennessee Program

The changes to Tennessee's football program were massive throughout the 2021 offseason, and we're beginning to see immediate results now. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired with cause due to recruiting violations, which led to a change at athletic director as well. While Danny White and Josh Heupel, formerly of UCF, filling in at AD and HC respectively, Tennessee began to immediately rebuild its program from the ground up.
FLORIDA STATE
AllGators

Florida Gators Football 2022 Schedule Revealed

While we are just three weeks into the 2021 football season for the Florida Gators, that doesn't mean we can't look a bit ahead to what their schedule looks like for next year. Yesterday, the schedule for all SEC teams was revealed, including for the Gators. The program will play...
GAINESVILLE, FL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
175
Followers
589
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy