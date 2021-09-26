CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Voice
 5 days ago

(FORT MYERS, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Fort Myers, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Fort Myers / youtube.com

12938 Fourth St, Fort Myers, FL

12938 Fourth St, Fort Myers, FL

See the Property Website! https://tour.pinnaclerealestatemarketing.com/12938-Fourth-St Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Lee County / winknews.com

Funeral procession, service for FHP Trooper who died of COVID-19

Funeral procession, service for FHP Trooper who died of COVID-19

The Florida Highway Patrol honored the life of Trooper Brian J. Pingry with a funeral procession Friday morning. Pingry, a seven-year veteran with FHP and Lee County resident, died on Sunday from COVID-19 complications. The procession began at 8:15 a.m. at Gendron Funeral Home and ended at Next Level Church in Fort Myers. Read more

Comments
avatar

Hope they stayed 6 feet apart and all wore masks while being forced vaccinated and then dying anyway! Gee Thanks Dr. Faucci and the CDC, oh yeah President Death too! 🤙

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Fort Myers / capecoralbreeze.com

Golisano Children’s Hospital announces next week’s dates for Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic

Golisano Children’s Hospital announces next week’s dates for Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic

Golisano Children’s Hospital’s Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic will be making stops around Southwest Florida next week to vaccinate children 12 years-old and older for COVID-19. The Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic is walk-up only, and there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine, which will be Pfizer. The mobile clinic will... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Florida / youtube.com

A celebration of Caribbean culture returns to Southwest Florida

A celebration of Caribbean culture returns to Southwest Florida

If you love Caribbean culture, including the music and the food, there’s an event you’re likely to enjoy on Sunday in Fort Myers. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy