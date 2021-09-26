What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Fort Myers
12938 Fourth St, Fort Myers, FL
See the Property Website! https://tour.pinnaclerealestatemarketing.com/12938-Fourth-St Read more
Funeral procession, service for FHP Trooper who died of COVID-19
The Florida Highway Patrol honored the life of Trooper Brian J. Pingry with a funeral procession Friday morning. Pingry, a seven-year veteran with FHP and Lee County resident, died on Sunday from COVID-19 complications. The procession began at 8:15 a.m. at Gendron Funeral Home and ended at Next Level Church in Fort Myers. Read more
Hope they stayed 6 feet apart and all wore masks while being forced vaccinated and then dying anyway! Gee Thanks Dr. Faucci and the CDC, oh yeah President Death too! 🤙
Golisano Children’s Hospital announces next week’s dates for Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic
Golisano Children’s Hospital’s Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic will be making stops around Southwest Florida next week to vaccinate children 12 years-old and older for COVID-19. The Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic is walk-up only, and there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine, which will be Pfizer. The mobile clinic will... Read more
A celebration of Caribbean culture returns to Southwest Florida
If you love Caribbean culture, including the music and the food, there’s an event you’re likely to enjoy on Sunday in Fort Myers. Read more