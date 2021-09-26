Trending lifestyle headlines in Sarasota

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

 5 days ago

(SARASOTA, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Sarasota, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Sarasota / mysuncoast.com

2021 is so far the 4th highest turtle nesting season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -This years turtle nesting season kicked off a bit earlier than usual. The first nest was detected on Earth Day, April 22. The typical season starts in may and ends on October 31st. Stephannie Kettle, The Public Relations Manager at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, said, “Right... Read more

Sarasota / sarasotanewsleader.com

COVID-19 positivity rate down to 11.6% in county as of Sept. 23, CDC says, and Sarasota Memorial reporting steady decline in number of infected patients

Although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to classify Sarasota County as a community with a high level of COVID-19 transmission, it also reported on Sept. 23 that the seven-day positivity rate for the county has dropped to 11.6%. A week ago, the rate was 15.16%. Read more

Comments
avatar

Is it possable linked to no testing available because of out of control covid? Or that huge amount have contracted covid and have some limited immunity? Hospital overwelled dose not sound like 11%

Sarasota / sarasotamagazine.com

Mote Releases Adorable Sea Turtle Hatchlings Into the Wild

Over the past week, Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium staff released more than 40 tiny and utterly adorable sea turtle hatchlings into the ocean after rehabilitation at its Hatchling Hospital and Clearwater Marine Aquarium's marine life hospital. Many of the hatchlings were hospitalized after they wandered into pools instead of heading for their new lives in the ocean; as a result, they suffered from a variety of ailments, including disorientation and malnutrition. Read more

Sarasota / sarasotamagazine.com

Here's Where to Get Great Boba in the Sarasota Area

Boba has been around in Sarasota for years, but the drink, often called a "bubble tea," seems to be undergoing a renaissance, with a handful of newish cafés offering the beverage. If you've never had one, boba is typically made with some combination of tea, milk, ice and small balls, or "pearls," made out of tapioca starch. Read more

