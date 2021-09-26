Trending lifestyle headlines in Sarasota

(SARASOTA, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Sarasota, from fashion updates to viral videos.

2021 is so far the 4th highest turtle nesting season SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -This years turtle nesting season kicked off a bit earlier than usual. The first nest was detected on Earth Day, April 22. The typical season starts in may and ends on October 31st. Stephannie Kettle, The Public Relations Manager at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, said, "Right...

COVID-19 positivity rate down to 11.6% in county as of Sept. 23, CDC says, and Sarasota Memorial reporting steady decline in number of infected patients Although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to classify Sarasota County as a community with a high level of COVID-19 transmission, it also reported on Sept. 23 that the seven-day positivity rate for the county has dropped to 11.6%. A week ago, the rate was 15.16%.

Mote Releases Adorable Sea Turtle Hatchlings Into the Wild Over the past week, Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium staff released more than 40 tiny and utterly adorable sea turtle hatchlings into the ocean after rehabilitation at its Hatchling Hospital and Clearwater Marine Aquarium's marine life hospital. Many of the hatchlings were hospitalized after they wandered into pools instead of heading for their new lives in the ocean; as a result, they suffered from a variety of ailments, including disorientation and malnutrition.

