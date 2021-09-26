CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Syracuse

Syracuse News Beat
 5 days ago

(SYRACUSE, NY)

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Syracuse area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Syracuse / syracuse.com

Upstate University Hospital to shutter ORs, blaming NY vaccine mandate for staff shortage

Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse will temporarily close 22 of its 35 operating rooms starting Monday in anticipation of a growing staff shortage due to New York’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate. The hospital had already postponed elective surgeries as a result of chronic staff shortages during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, priority... Read more

avatar

anyone working in healthcare should be vacinated.. yes you can still get the virus after vacine but it is not severe . You at least have a chance.of ssurvirving.

2 likes 2 dislikes 5 replies

avatar

Replace...hope they all quit? There was a shortage before the mandate of Healthcare workers...and many don't want to work in a place with Covid risk. So where do you find replacements? They don't exist...and your Healthcare will be even more delayed. Sadly many of these leaving had Covid before the vaccine and have antibodies.

7 likes 1 reply

apnews.com

Harris ‘View’ interview delayed, hosts positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ live interview on “The View” was abruptly delayed Friday after two hosts of the talk show learned they had tested positive for COVID-19 moments before Harris was to join them on the set. Cohost Sunny Hostin and guest host Ana Navarro were... Read more

avatar

This was all a set up no one has covid she had to bail the Arizona audit is getting ready to come out and it shows trump win and massive fraud not to mention all the other issues going on with the Biden administration

763 likes 110 dislikes 348 replies

avatar

Thank goodness for the delay in her interview..it's ironic that she has time to be on television show but not doing her job..she is all about excuses..she should be excused from her job...permanently..

909 likes 54 dislikes 133 replies

Syracuse / localsyr.com

Upstate delays some surgeries, St. Joe’s consolidates operating rooms as unvaccinated workers lose jobs next week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the upcoming deadline Monday for hospital workers to be vaccinated, Upstate University Hospital is postponing some elective surgeries. A hospital spokesperson says the decision is not necessarily based on the vaccine mandate, but is based on current staff levels. Data from the State Department of... Read more

avatar

Remember when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris said they wouldn't take the vaccine because it was rushed and they didn't trust the FDA, they said you need years of research before anyone should take it. That was fun. But not as much fun as the collusion to hide the hunter laptop/the big guy scandal and now say, yes that was all true, that was a really fun time, still is!

4 likes 1 dislike 3 replies

avatar

Governor of New York is going to have the Afghanistan people and the immigrants to take the place of the nurses and workers in the hospital. More people at the hospital that don’t speak English

1 reply

Syracuse / syracuse.com

NY’s vaccine deadline puts 550 workers in Syracuse’s biggest nursing homes on the chopping block

Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse’s three biggest nursing homes may have to fire about 550 employees if they don’t get vaccinated for Covid-19 by Monday, the deadline set by the state. Nearly 20% of Central New York nursing home workers and 15% of hospital workers are still unvaccinated, according to the... Read more

avatar

as far as I'm concerned these people are very selfish. you want to gamble with people's lives go be a blackjack dealer.

2 likes 1 dislike 5 replies

avatar

Stay tuned next week, for all Nursing homes shutting down because of no employees as a result of Liberal Logic!!

6 likes 1 reply

