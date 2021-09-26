Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Syracuse

(SYRACUSE, NY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Syracuse area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Upstate University Hospital to shutter ORs, blaming NY vaccine mandate for staff shortage Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse will temporarily close 22 of its 35 operating rooms starting Monday in anticipation of a growing staff shortage due to New York’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate. The hospital had already postponed elective surgeries as a result of chronic staff shortages during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, priority... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Harris ‘View’ interview delayed, hosts positive for COVID-19 NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ live interview on “The View” was abruptly delayed Friday after two hosts of the talk show learned they had tested positive for COVID-19 moments before Harris was to join them on the set. Cohost Sunny Hostin and guest host Ana Navarro were... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Upstate delays some surgeries, St. Joe’s consolidates operating rooms as unvaccinated workers lose jobs next week SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the upcoming deadline Monday for hospital workers to be vaccinated, Upstate University Hospital is postponing some elective surgeries. A hospital spokesperson says the decision is not necessarily based on the vaccine mandate, but is based on current staff levels. Data from the State Department of... Read more

TRENDING NOW