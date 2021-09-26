Boise sports lineup: What’s trending
BSU: With cases declining, no negative test, proof of vaccine for next football game
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise State University is making some adjustments in its handling of COVID-19 thanks to a decline in cases on campus. On Friday, the university said that its campus positivity rate dropped 46 percent in the last week and had a positivity rate of 3.1 percent. "This... Read more
It's a miracle! Someone better tell the hospitals and funeral homes. National and local news too. Who told BSU? The alumni and other GOP donors??? Orrrrr..........The beer drinkers and screamers that spew spittle? Yeah, that's the ticket! Why did they wait so long??? LOL Lord help us.......
They were probably threatened with a lawsuit and rather than admit they were wrong they are trying to save face by how they’re backing out of it.
Insult Alert: Oklahoma State’s Choice Words About the Blue Turf
Can the Broncos get beaten up more than they already are? The team has a losing record, they've lost both anticipated games, they're being snubbed by the larger conferences looking to add programs and now their turf if being attacked. Has Boise State lost the "sizzle" that they once had? It's beginning to feel that way. Read more
Blue turf with same color jerseys, while bullying dental schools lol. Not winning as much playing better schools... cry me a river.
Broncos not worried about rare 10 a.m. kickoff Saturday: 'It's nothing to us'
BOISE — Some of Boise State’s players and coaches had to do a double take earlier this summer when the Mountain West schedule was released and listed Saturday’s road matchup at Utah State with a 10 a.m. time next to it. “As you know in the Mountain West, it’s usually... Read more
Boise State WR Octavius Evans on the Broncos' offense, game against Utah State
On Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, Boise State starting wide receiver Octavius Evans met with the Treasure Valley sports media to discuss his role in the Broncos' offense, his confidence that the team will turn their season around and his first career touchdown as a Bronco. Read more