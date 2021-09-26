CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Justin Tucker's NFL-record 66-yard field goal in final seconds lifts Ravens, stuns Lions

By Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Will Harris squatted on the ground near midfield, his head between his legs, as a few dozen Baltimore Ravens celebrated wildly 30 yards away.

In the middle of their scrum: Kicker Justin Tucker, who handed the Detroit Lions their third straight loss of the Dan Campbell era, this one in unfathomable fashion.

Tucker made an NFL record 66-yard field goal as time expired, bouncing his kick off the crossbar and into the netting behind the goal post to give the Ravens a wild 19-17 win over the Lions at Ford Field.

"I don’t even know how to describe it," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "I didn’t think it would make it. I know he can reach it if you kick it low, but you just – if you said that they’re going to kick a 66-yarder to win the game, you’d take those odds. But he made it. Kudos to him. They put themselves in position to do it, too. That’s why you talk about, it’s just, for them it’s how do we get one more opportunity to at least take a swing at this, because that’s why. That’s what happens."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZbAFw_0c8l5pZq00
Baltimore Ravens players celebrate a Justin Tucker 66-yard field goal as Detroit Lions linebacker Romeo Okwara (95) sits on the field in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Baltimore won 19-17. Tony Ding, AP

The Lions scored all 17 of their points in the second half and were in position to give Campbell his first win as Lions coach when Ryan Santoso made a 35-yard field goal with 1:04 to play.

But the Ravens, held in check all day by a disciplined Lions defense, made two magical plays in the waning seconds and perhaps got some help from officials to finish the comeback.

The Lions sacked Lamar Jackson on first down, forced an incomplete pass on second down, and sacked Jackson again on third down, setting up a fourth-and-19 with 26 seconds on the clock.

Playing against a three-man rush and with a four defender spying him, Jackson completed a 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins to get the Ravens to the edge of field goal range, then spiked the ball with 7 seconds on the clock.

Jackson threw one final incompletion on second down, when the Ravens did not appear to snap the ball until the play clock expired.

Referee Scott Novak said in a pool report he had not reviewed the play to know if there was an error with the clock, but that back judge Terrence Miles administered the play correctly.

Said Campbell, "There’s nothing I can say to that, because it’s the same thing. Tomorrow you’ll get an apology and it doesn’t mean anything. That’s life and that’s the hand we were dealt. We still had an opportunity to – that was fourth-and-long, a long way to go, and we gave it up."

Had a delay-of-game penalty been called, Tucker, who beat the Lions with a 61-yard field goal at Ford Field in 2013, would have had a 71-yard try for the game-winner.

"That was awesome," Tucker said. "It's like deja vu all over again. I lvoe Detroit. I'm thinking about getting a place here."

Jackson, who entered the game third in the NFL in rushing, finished with 58 yards rushing on seven carries as the Lions defensive front routinely hemmed him in the pocket. He had one long run, a 31-yarder in the first half, and the Ravens finished with 116 yards rushing, about 100 below their season average.

Jared Goff was 22 of 30 passing for 217 yards for the Lions, who got second-half rushing touchdowns from D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams after they were held scoreless in the first half.

The Lions trailed 10-0 at halftime and were lucky not to be down by more.

Marquise Brown dropped three would-be touchdowns pass in the first half – two on one possession – and the usually-reliable Tucker missed a 49-yard field goal.

Baltimore scored all 10 of its first-half points in the second quarter, on a 39-yard Tucker field goal and a 19-yard Jackson touchdown pass to Devin Duvernay.

Duvernay’s touchdown came eight plays after Jerry Jacobs was called for illegally running out of bounds to avoid a block on a punt, which nullified a Duvernay fumble that the Lions recovered at the Baltimore 23.

Jackson completed 16 of 31 passes for 287 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the Ravens (2-1).

Swift had 107 yards from scrimmage, including 60 yards receiving on seven receptions, for the Lions.

"It’s like I told them, I think if you really want a sharpened sword, you want something elite, you got to put it under a lot of heat and a lot of pressure, and that’s what we’re under right now," Campbell said. "And I think we’re going to come out the other end pretty good out of this. We just can’t get discouraged and we can’t stop continuing to believe and fight. Because I see where it’s going. I can see it. I feel like things became a little more clear today and I love the grit of this fricking team, I do."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Justin Tucker's NFL-record 66-yard field goal in final seconds lifts Ravens, stuns Lions

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Collinsworth: ‘I didn’t realize Matthew Stafford was that good’

Veteran broadcaster, former NFL wide receiver, and the guy that not everybody realizes is responsible for why NBC shares PFF grades (because he bought the company) Cris Collinsworth shared his thoughts on new LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during Thursday night’s opening game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys:
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Barry Sanders had sobering warning for Detroit Lions [Video]

A new regime is in town for the Detroit Lions and though 2021 will likely be a tough season, many have high hopes that the future is bright in the Motor City. Though it seems like head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes are making all of the right moves and changing the culture in Detroit, Lions legend Barry Sanders warns that though he is very excited about the new regime, there are no guarantees and tough days are ahead.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Santoso
Detroit News

For Lions QB's model girlfriend, 'life lately' is in Michigan

Model Christen Harper appears to have joined her boyfriend, Lions quarterback Jared Goff, in Michigan. An Instagram post shows the two together with the caption "life lately," and includes views of a lake, deer and a car trip. Goff and Harper, a Southern California native who has more than 250,000...
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Announce They’ve Released A Running Back

No team has dealt with more attrition this season so far than the Baltimore Ravens, particularly at the running back position. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were supposed to be the Ravens’ one-two punch on the ground this year. Unfortunately for Baltimore, each suffered a season-ending injury before the season even began. That left the Ravens with just Ty’Son Williams and Trenton Cannon. Baltimore then went out and signed Latavius Murray after the Saints released him.
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Football#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Ap#Win#Yahoo Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions poach linebacker from Chicago Bears

According to Dan Campbell, the Detroit Lions are poaching a player from the Chicago Bears. While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Campbell said the Lions are signing LB Josh Woods off the Bears’ practice squad. Woods, who is 25, has played in 25 games (0 starts) since joining the Bears...
NFL
The Spun

Le’Veon Bell Has Message For Critics After Signing With Ravens

Heading into the 2021 season, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves with a major need for depth at the running back position. As a result, the team has signed an old AFC North enemy to help satisfy that need. On Tuesday, the Ravens added former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell to...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens, RB Latavius Murray agree to deal

The Ravens have agreed to sign Latavius Murray (Twitter link via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com). It’s a one-year deal for the running back, giving Baltimore yet another accomplished veteran in the backfield. The Ravens recently added Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman to their practice squad, giving them the most star-studded...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jon Gruden Uses 1 Movie To Describe Lamar Jackson

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders will face off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the first Monday night game of the 2021 NFL season. This primetime matchup already has plenty of hype, but Gruden made sure to boost that excitement with some comments on Saturday afternoon.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers claim former Ravens RB off waivers

The 49ers on Wednesday added some running back depth by claiming Trenton Cannon off waivers from the Ravens. With an open roster spot there was no corresponding move required to get him on the roster. Cannon played in Baltimore’s season-opener and rushed twice for 5 yards in nine offensive snaps....
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Lamar Jackson, Ravens have not agreed to extension

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.
NFL
knbr.com

49ers sign former Lions running back in wake of Mostert news

With Raheem Mostert’s announcement that he will undergo season-ending knee surgery, the 49ers have begun working on finding reinforcements. Their first move is to sign former Lions and Eagles running back Kerryon Johnson to the practice squad, according to Adam Schefter. Johnson, 24, burst on the scene with the Lions...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Wide Receiver Has Blunt Message For Lamar Jackson

In just a few days, the Baltimore Ravens will host the Kansas City Chiefs in a massive AFC showdown. Earlier this week, Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked about facing Patrick Mahomes. Jackson suggested it’s not “Mahomes vs. Jackson” rather choosing to focus on the team aspect. “It’s not...
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

These 3 Teams Could Use Josh Gordon

One of the league’s most controversial players could be making his return to the field. Stop me if you’ve heard this before. A Josh Gordon comeback could be imminent. The last time Gordon was on the field was in 2019 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. He played in 11 games, catching 27 balls for 426 yards and a single touchdown. The 2021 version of Gordon wouldn’t light the league on fire like he did back in 2013 when he topped 1,600 receiving yards, but there are still a few teams out there that should consider taking a chance on the 30-year-old.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

259K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy